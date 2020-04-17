Large White Sharks Among Sea Megafauna Can Be Extinct in the Next 100 Years, Study Warns

Large white and whale sharks are among the species that are at risk of extinction over the next century, a new study has found. In analyzing marine megafauna and their potential extinction, researchers found sharks would be hit hardest, with greater losses in terms of “functional wealth.”

“Functional wealth is the extent of the ecological role in a community – the various ways in which species ‘make a living’ and in turn affect ecosystems,” Catalina Pimiento and John Griffin, from Swansea University, England, told Newsweek in an email.

Pimiento is the lead author of a study published in Science Advances that looks at how the extinction of large marine species will impact the ecological role of marine ecosystems. “The extinction crisis challenges scientists to better measure biodiversity: how will all variations of life on Earth be affected when human activity causes the loss of more species?” they say. In the oceans, the largest animals are considered to play an important ecological role, and also face a high level of threat from human activities such as fisheries and climate change. “

The team is looking for ways to go beyond the extinction of traditional species, to find functional diversity, the various roles that species play, and how biodiversity can respond in various extinction scenarios.

They run two different extinction scenarios. In one, researchers looked at the probability of extinction based on their current IUCN (International Union for Conservation of Nature) status. Secondly, they consider all species listed as threatened, around 40 percent, already extinct.

Their findings show that around 18 percent of marine megafauna could become extinct in the next century and this would reduce the functional richness of global ecosystems by 11 percent. If all species are threatened with extinction, functional wealth is down 48 percent globally.

Douglas McCauley, of the Institute of Marine Sciences at the University of California Santa Barbara, who was not involved in this research, discussed the idea of ​​functional wealth: “Let’s say a pandemic is sweeping over your country,” he told Newsweek. “You definitely want to know the total number of deaths caused by the tragedy. That is the richness of the species – it is a count of bodily extinctions. But what if the pandemic specifically affects people in unique work, you certainly want to know that too because it will affect the way people work.If this pandemic disproportionately affects water workers, package delivery service employees, or doctors – a unique and irreplaceable function for the human ecosystem – we want to have this insight early so we don’t find life striking, stopping around we.

“This is the same agreement in the ocean. There are certain species that do ecological work that is truly unique. And the analysis of these writers shows that we set ourselves to see many of them lost, if we don’t take action.”

With their new metrics, Pimento and Griffin were able to identify the species that contributed the most in maintaining functional diversity by having the most different ecological roles.

Sharks are found as one of the worst affected groups. “We already know that sharks are one of the most threatened groups in the ocean,” they said. “They are also very vulnerable because of their large size and low reproductive rates. Our results indicate that future extinctions will be selective towards the most functional and specialized shark species, resulting in projected greater losses.”

Large white sharks penetrate the surface of water in South Africa.

Chris Brunskill Ltd / Corbis via Getty Images

In almost all 1,000 of their simulations, whale sharks became extinct. Large white skin disappears in the first few scenarios, and disappears in the second scenario. “The whale shark is a giant filter feeder that is also very mobile. Because of that it consumes large amounts of plankton and transports nutrients over long distances. Big whites are the predators of the major migrations that regulate their prey populations,” said Pimento and Griffin.

They say the biggest threats to marine megafauna are fishing, whether accidentally caught or directly targeted, and climate change. Reducing this threat can be the best way to protect this species. Of the marine megafauna, 22 are listed as endangered. This includes Hawksbill and Largetooth sharks. “Without the mitigation of an urgent threat, this species tends to become extinct,” said Pimento and Griffin.

McCauley said the sharks seemed “very chaotic,” saying “they have experienced a significant decline and local extinction in many areas.” Sharks, he said, are long-lived, have several breeds, are a delicacy in some parts of the world and compete with humans. These factors “make them highly vulnerable to extinction. Many sharks play a unique and irreplaceable role in the ecosystem so their increased vulnerability is important.”

He said the good news was that this research identified key species that could be targeted and protected: “Sometimes marine conservation can be a triage game. This science helps us know which species really need our help and which species we really can’t afford to lose it. “