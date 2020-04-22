Larger inspections? Help for states? What could be on the next coronavirus bill – News – The Palm Beach Post

WASHINGTON – White House and congressional leaders are approaching an agreement to pump another $ 300 billion into a new program to prevent small businesses from closing down and their workers suffering from unemployment as a coronavirus pandemic erupts in the economy.

Even before the deal is completed, the debate has turned to a broader economic recovery package that could send more cash payments flowing into the pockets of Americans struggling due to the coronavirus crisis.

Americans over the age of 16 would be entitled to $ 2,000 in cash payments for at least six months under one of the pending proposals as legislators put together the details of the next economic recovery package. Financial assistance to state and local communities could be part of this package, as could support for rural hospitals, dangerous pay for health workers and infrastructure spending.

Many of the proposals do not make it a final package, which may be weeks away. Congress leaders and the White House agree on the need to draft a new economic recovery bill after President Donald Trump signed a law last month on a $ 2.2 billion package. House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, of D-California, said the cost of the next coronavirus package would easily be over a billion dollars.

Here is an overview of some of the proposals that legislators are rejecting when drafting the following economic recovery package:

Cash payments, salary hedges

Millions of Americans have received check data of up to $ 1,200, approved under the Trump Coronavirus Recovery Package to be signed into law in March. The IRS continues to provide these inspections to millions of others.

Law enforcement fears that one check may not be enough to help Americans get back on their feet, so they are looking for ways to continue direct subsidies during a pandemic.

One proposal from Reps, Ro-Khan of D-California, and Tim Ryan, of D-Ohio, requires that every American aged 16 and older who makes less than $ 130,000 a year should receive at least $ 2,000 a month for at least six months. Married couples who earn less than $ 260,000 will receive at least $ 4,000 a month. Payments continued until employment returned to pre-coronary levels.

“The one-time $ 1,200 check isn’t going to cut it,” Khanna said. “Americans need constant cash infusions during the crisis to be able to come from the other side alive, healthy and ready to return to work.”

Students and adults with disabilities who are allegedly dependent on someone else were not eligible for review based on the collection invoice. They are eligible under the latest proposal.

Another Senate proposal from Josh Hawley, R-Mo., Calls on the federal government to cover 80% of the salaries of employees of any U.S. company up to the national median wage until the coronavirus crisis is over. Companies are eligible for the bonus if they move employees laid off in the last month.

Under another proposal, all employers with a monthly income reduction of at least 20 percent can receive federal grants for a portion of their pay and benefits for at least six months. The senators behind the “Salary Protection” motion are Mark Warner, D-Va.; Bernie Sanders, I-Vt.; Doug Jones, D-Ala.; and Richard Blumenthal, D-Conn.

Financial assistance to States

States and local governments that have been hit hard by the coronavirus pandemic have called for federal assistance in providing important services.

The two most affected states in Sens. The bill, founded by Bob Menendez, a minor, and Bill Cassidy, will set up a $ 500 billion fund to help states and local governments respond to the health and economic crisis while maintaining essential services.

The money would be divided into three tranches and divided on the basis of population, number of cases of coronavirus and loss of income.

Rural hospitals

Financial support can be provided to rural hospitals during the coronavirus crisis Sens. At the suggestion of Tina Smith, D-Min and John Barrasson, R-Wyo. Their proposal would give rural hospitals access to the Paycheck Protection program created as part of the coronavirus rescue package for small businesses.

The program offers forgivable loans to employers who keep their pay cuts during a coronavirus pandemic.

Hazard Pay

Healthcare workers fighting the coronavirus may receive a “danger pay” in the next package.

Trump has embraced the idea, suggesting that money could come in the form of bonuses.

Senate Democrats demand similar bonuses.

Senate Minority Director Chuck Schumer, the United States of America, and other Democrats announced a plan to raise wages for essential workers, including health care workers, in sanitation and grocery stores. The fund would raise wages to as much as $ 25,000 or $ 13 an hour from the start of the crisis to the end of the year.

Koronavirustestaus

Senate Democrats are working to increase coronavirus testing, which has been the subject of controversy between the Trump administration and principals.

Trump claimed last month that America’s coronavirus testing was better “than any country in the world,” and recently argued that CEOs have enough testing to move on to reopening their states. Some governors, including Democrat Ralph Northam of Virginia and Republican Larry Hogan of Maryland, said the lack of tests has been a serious problem throughout the pandemic.

Senate Democrats are urging Congress to approve $ 30 billion to rapidly expand coronavirus testing in the United States. Part of the money will be used to produce new test kits and accessories and to develop new tests.

“Public health experts have made it clear that we need to do hundreds of millions of tests if we want to reduce social distance and get people safely back to work, back to school and back to some normalcy,” said Washington Senate Patty Murray. , Chief Democrat on the Senate Health Committee. “For this to happen, we need testing to be fast, free and everywhere.”

infrastructure expenditure

Republicans and Democrats have repeatedly mentioned the need to repair the nation’s aging infrastructure as an area where they could find consensus, because Pelosi and Democrats are demanding a majority in Parliament more than a year ago.

Last month, Trump called for a $ 2 trillion bill to repair roads, bridges and tunnels and proposed that it be included in the next coronavirus package. Pelosi defended making the infrastructure the center of the next relief bill, but changed course. It is unclear whether infrastructure funding will be included in the final package. Some Republican senators suggested they were lukewarm on the idea.

Participant: Christal Hayes