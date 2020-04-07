Largo bicycle shop sees corporations booming amid pandemic

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Dan Block has been obtaining fairly the exercise session recently. Block owns the D & S Bicycle shop on Walsingham Street in Largo and the coronavirus has him doing the job time beyond regulation.

“It’s been ridiculous. Every person that acquired their bikes that they’ve had them,” mentioned Block, who fixes people bikes routinely. “Or they get them at Walmart and they want them assembled, and hey, I’ll do that.”

Dan Block has owned a bike shop in Pinellas County for 42-a long time and remembers the previous time there was a boom in business enterprise like this 1.

Block explains with the gyms and beach locations shut, there are couple spots to go do the job out and now numerous opt for to just take a bicycle trip.

Block specializes in bicycle rentals and sells a number of utilised bikes on the facet, but lately, he can not maintain any made use of inventory in stock.

“I’m confined alternatives right now,” stated Block. “I really do not offer my rental fleet since which is counterproductive.”

A viewer sent in a photo from a nearby significant box store the place the bicycle shelves had been nearly empty.

Mary Lou Heym just acquired her new bike. She winters in Pinellas County and spends the summers up north. She too is battling with acquiring methods to occupy the time.

“Well I assume every person has the identical notion,” stated Heym. “You can’t sit inside and enjoy the news all day. That would make you crazy.”

Block says he appreciates the business, but just after quite a few weeks of performing 80-hour months, he would like a crack reminiscing on the final time there was a surge like this, but he was a little bit young then.

“When they very first opened the Pinellas Path,” reported Block. “Everybody and their brother was finding out their bikes that they hadn’t ridden in yrs.”

