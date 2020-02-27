largo-male-accused-of-killing-mother,-stepsister-with-a-machete-all-through-argument-about-income

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – A gentleman accused of killing his mother and stepsister with a machete confronted a Pinellas County decide Thursday morning.

The attack happened about six: 30 p.m. Wednesday night time in Largo at the Casa Bello Condominiums, situated off third Avenue Southwest. Law enforcement spoke with a guy who reported his son, Wiley MacKenzie, experienced attacked his spouse and stepdaughter after an argument more than dollars.

News Channel 8’s Christine McLarty spoke with several neighbors who knew the relatives. One man, Daniel Kramer, mentioned he was there when the murder happened.

"We did not listen to anything at all at that time," stated Kramer. "At six: 30 p.m. we were being in the eating room, feeding on evening meal and watching the information. Then, I discovered as I looked out my porch there was a flashing light… I recognized there was yellow tape close to the trees."







The neighbors Kramer experienced just spoken with hours ahead of ended up now victims of the crime scene.

“I’m in full shock. The family members lived there, we’ve been below a couple of years… Wiley was comparatively tranquil.”

eight On Your Aspect questioned how he felt about the incident occurring so close to household.

“Sadness,” claimed Kramer. “Sadness that a loved ones has been wrecked. Disappointment that men and women left before their time. I understood them… I would say hi. It’s just stunning and sad.”

Police found MacKenzie’s mother useless within the dwelling and his stepsister was taken to the medical center, where she later died. Neighbors told 8 On Your Aspect the mother was in her 70s and experienced most cancers.

The mom and stepsister ended up within a bedroom when MacKenzie burst inside and attacked his mother with a machete-style weapon, in accordance to law enforcement. Officers say he turned the weapon on his stepsister right after she screamed and tried using to escape.

Police mentioned MacKenzie’s father was unable to prevent the attack and fled the house to call 911.

MacKenzie, 49, was arrested at the home and billed with two counts of murder in the to start with-degree.

The victim’s names are being withheld because of to Marsy’s Law. An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

