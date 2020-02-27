largo-man-accused-of-killing-mom,-stepsister-with-machete-style-weapon

LARGO, Fla. (WFLA) – Authorities say a man used a machete-style weapon to stab his mother and stepsister to death after an argument over money at a home in Largo.

Largo police responded to reports of a stabbing at the Casa Bello Condominiums in the 800 block of 3rd Avenue South West around 6: 30 p.m. Wednesday. There, they spoke with a man who said his son, Wiley MacKenzie, had attacked his wife and stepdaughter with a knife. Police found MacKenzie’s mother dead inside the home and his stepsister was taken to the hospital, where she later died.

The victim’s names are being withheld due to Marsy’s Law.

Police said the mother and stepsister were inside a bedroom when MacKenzie burst inside and attacked his mother with a machete-style weapon. He turned the weapon on his stepsister after she screamed and tried to escape, according to police.

Police said MacKenzie’s father was unable to stop the attack and fled the home to call 911.

MacKenzie, 49, was arrested at the home and charged with two counts of murder in the first-degree, domestic.

An investigation into the incident is ongoing.

