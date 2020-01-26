LARGO, Florida (WFLA) – A Largo woman was arrested on Friday for abusing the emergency call by calling the number and texting to file non-criminal complaints about her husband, police said.
Police said Sylvia Shumaker, 69, had used 911 several times by text and phone to ask about things like a counselor and how to file for a divorce.
The police responded to Shumaker’s apartment around 1:50 am on Friday morning.
Shumaker was reportedly “intoxicated” when he was interrogated by the police.
She was arrested and charged with misusing the 911 system.
LAST STORIES:
- Largo woman arrested for asking 911 how to divorce, police say
- I hope that the advocates’ efforts to stop Nestlé from increasing water consumption in Florida Springs will continue
- Examining magistrate: 2 dead, 7 injured in South Carolina shootout
- The groundbreaking 49ers assistant has roots in the Chiefs Kingdom
- On Tuesday the Challenger space catastrophe is 34 years old