Largo woman arrested for asking 911 how to divorce, police say

LARGO, Florida (WFLA) – A Largo woman was arrested on Friday for abusing the emergency call by calling the number and texting to file non-criminal complaints about her husband, police said.

Police said Sylvia Shumaker, 69, had used 911 several times by text and phone to ask about things like a counselor and how to file for a divorce.

The police responded to Shumaker’s apartment around 1:50 am on Friday morning.

Shumaker was reportedly “intoxicated” when he was interrogated by the police.

She was arrested and charged with misusing the 911 system.

