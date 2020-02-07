Larry Press, former sports editor and columnist at Bakersfield Californian, dies at 93

Posted: Feb 6, 2020 / 4:45 AM PST / Updated: Feb 6, 2020 / 5:11 PM PST

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – Larry Press, a well-respected former journalist who has covered sports in County Kern for decades, died on Thursday. He was 93 years old.

His death was confirmed by former California Bakersfield photographer John Harte, who said the press died of natural causes at his home in Ventura.

The press arrived in Bakersfield in 1953 for what he thought was a short-term concert at the Californian, according to the biography included in his 1991 induction into the Bob Elias Kern County Sports Hall of Fame.

Instead, he spent several decades providing residents with coverage of local sports, first as a reporter and then editor. He later became a full-time columnist.

The press received the annual California Golden Quill Award – awarded for outstanding journalism – for reporting on the Bay Area earthquake while covering the 1989 world series.

“Larry’s column in the press” was filled with knowledge, love for the sport, humor and was eagerly awaited by all sports fans, “said Chad Manning, president of the Temple of fame, in an email. “He really liked Bakersfield and County Kern.”