Laryngeal cancer caused by HPV may be less fatal

January 13 (UPI) – According to a new study, people with a type of larynx cancer caused by human papillomavirus (HPV) appear to have a better chance of survival than people with other types of tumors.

In a study published in CANCER on Monday, the authors found that those whose larynx cancer was not caused by HPV are three times more likely to die from the disease.

Oropharynx carcinoma, a type of throat cancer that occurs in the tonsils or tongue base, is one of the most common head and neck cancers and has been linked to smoking.

“The study is really revealing when it comes to the high risk of death in patients with HPV-negative oropharyngeal cancer,” said co-author Danielle N. Margalit of the Dana-Farber / Brigham and Women’s Cancer Center in a press release.

An estimated 50,000 Americans develop oropharynx cancer annually and the incidence is increasing. According to Margalit, recent research suggests that approximately 75 percent of these cancers are caused by infection with HPV, a sexually transmitted virus that can largely be prevented by vaccination.

The disease control and prevention centers report that HPV infections can cause cancer of the cervix, vagina, and vulva in women and the penis in men. Both men and women with HPV are at higher risk of oropharyngeal cancer.

The agency notes that cancer often develops years after a person has received HPV and recommends vaccinating children aged 11 to 12 against HPV.

For her study, Margalit and her colleagues analyzed information on 4,930 US patients diagnosed with non-metastatic oropharynx cancer in 2013 and 2014, including 3,560 with HPV-positive cancer and 1,370 with HPV-negative cancer. The patients were followed up over a median of 11 months.

They found that those whose cancers were HPV positive had a lower risk of dying for any reason within two years – 10.4 percent versus 33.3 percent – and a lower risk of head and neck cancer die – 4.8 percent versus 16.2 percent. HPV-positive study participants were also less at risk of dying from cancers other than head and neck cancer.

“The information can be used by clinicians who see patients after treatment,” said Margalit. “They need to be vigilant not only for head and neck cancer recurrence, but also for screening for other cancers and non-cancer comorbidities that can affect the risk of early death of patients, and they should advise patients to consider modifiable risk factors. ”