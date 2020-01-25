Las Vegas drops the slogan “What Happens In Vegas”

It remains to be seen what happens in Vegas.

Apparently what happens in Vegas doesn’t stay there anymore.

According to the New York Post, Sin City reportedly updates its famous motto, seventeen years after the city first launched the iconic “What Happens in Vegas” tourism campaign.

The new slogan has yet to be announced, but is expected to be announced during the Grammy Awards Sunday as part of the Vegas Chambers Preview Las Vegas event. This comes from a tweet from the President and CEO of Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, Steve Hill.

@LVCVA CEO @ShillforVegas announced on #PreviewLV that Vegas will receive a new marketing slogan. It will be presented at the @GRAMMY Awards on January 26th. Read more from @rickvelotta @reviewjournal https://t.co/MKpRvoXYGO

– Vegas Chamber (@lvchamber) January 17, 2020

Partially fueled by Steven Tyler of Aerosmith, who told concert goers at a November Vegas show that they should “only happen here” after rumored “what happens here” is “what happens here only happens here.” According to ABC News, however, the team behind the new branding stated that it would only confirm or reject the new slogan after the ad had been placed.

“It is personal for me and the 75 other R & R Partners employees who work on the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority account to do it right,” said Billy Vassiliadis, R & R Partners CEO, in one Explanation. “In everything we do, we listen to our customers and know what they want and need. We are confident that this new campaign will make this possible and that the perfect further development of “What happens here stays here” is explained, Vassiliadis said.

The award-winning campaign debuted early in its infancy and even inspired the name of the 2008 Ashton Kutcher comedy, What Happens in Vegas.

We may have been promised that what happens in Vegas would stay in Vegas, but they never said how long it would take.

