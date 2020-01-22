Las Vegas Mall Shooting: 2 Gunshot Wounds On The Strip

LAS VEGAS (KABC) – Two people were injured in a shootout at a popular Las Vegas Strip mall on Tuesday night, police said.

Officials report that two victims suffered life-threatening injuries after the shooting at the Fashion Show Mall on Las Vegas Boulevard.

The mall is on the Strip next to Treasure Island.

According to police, preliminary indications are that a group of teenagers had an argument and that firearms were fired, which led to a shooting. The victims were among the fighting groups and were not buyers or passers-by, police said.

Authorities are still looking for the suspects.

UNDER DEVELOPMENT: This story will be updated as more details become available.

The LVMPD is investigating a shootout at the Fashion Show Mall and two people were reportedly injured. Officers are on site and cleaning up the area. Preliminary reports indicate that the suspects fled after the shooting before the police arrived. pic.twitter.com/PyGUeBIRw2

