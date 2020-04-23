Las Vegas mayor demands relaunch of casino and residents become “control group” for coronavirus

Nevada officials said Wednesday after Las Vegas mayor Caroling Goodman proposed to reopen casinos and other non-essential businesses and serve as a test case to measure the effects of the coronavirus during a pandemic. , Blamed comments on Wednesday. One local official called her comments “reckless and dangerous,” and another described them as “embarrassing.”

In a 25-minute interview with Anderson Cooper at CNN, Goodman said he hopes to bring the convention back on track with everything, including casinos, restaurants and small businesses back open.

The politically independent mayor suggested that “the virus has been around for years”, and Las Vegas residents see a “control group” to see how closures and relaxation of restrictions affect the city. He said he proposed to be.

“I offered to be a control group, but a statistician told me that I couldn’t do that because people from all parts of Southern Nevada would come to work in the city.” Goodman said. “We want to be that placebo side, so you have something to measure.”

For several weeks, Goodman called “killing Las Vegas” “blocking Las Vegas” at the orders of Democratic Governor Steve Sisolak to block casinos and unimportant businesses.

Mr Sisorak understands the economic harm caused by order, but has repeatedly repudiated that saving lives is more important.

The governor responded to Goodman in an interview at CNN on Wednesday, where he noticed that the state reported more deaths from the virus in the time since the television appearance of the mayor.

“I don’t allow a Nevada citizen who is a Nevada citizen to use it as a placebo, as a control, whatever she wants to call it,” Sissorak said.

“We want to welcome everyone back to Las Vegas,” he said. “We want them back to the lights on the strip, but not today, not tomorrow.”

Goodman was 81 years old and was elected mayor for the third and final term in 2019. An old downtown casino near the Fremont Street district is within its boundaries, but she does not overlook the casino-lined Las Vegas Strip.

The mayor, on Wednesday, hoped to restart the casino, but did not provide guidance on how to restart it safely and maintain social distance, “ it’s up to them to understand. It is. “

She had a family, not gambling, and was busy, so she stumbled upon when asked if she would enter the casino herself reopened. She also dismissed a Chinese study by Cooper’s quote that showed the spread of COVID-19 in restaurants, saying, “This is not China, this is Las Vegas, NV.”

Las Vegas city council member Brian Knudsen said Goodman “isn’t talking for all of us” and reopens now: “It’s reckless and completely overwhelmed by the overwhelming consensus of health professionals.” Against. “

Democratic Democratic Representative Dinatitus, representing the Las Vegas Strip, should advise Goodman that he is not “literally or figuratively” representative of the region, and that scientists advise people to stay home. I said yes.

Justin Jones, a Democrat who belongs to the Clark County Commission overseeing the Strip, called the mayor “embarrassing.” A colleague of his committee, Michael Naft, called the mayor’s statement “reckless and dangerous” and said it would slap in front of victims if the restrictions were lifted too soon. .

A casino worker’s union, representing some 60,000 bartenders, cooks, housekeepers and other employees, said Goodman: “Indispensable field workers are directly addressing the impact of this crisis. It’s ridiculous to think about. “

“The workplace must be safe and healthy, not Petri dishes,” said Geocoonda Argüello-Kline, union secretary and treasurer.

The union said 11 members have died in COVID-19 so far.

Across the state, 187 people have died from this disease and more than 4,000 have been diagnosed positive. Most people infected with the virus clear symptoms such as fever and cough in a few weeks. Older people and people with existing health problems can face serious illnesses and deaths such as pneumonia.

Fortune Coronavirus Coverage:

—These listed companies have received millions of PPP loans

-How Home Depot and Lowe are preparing for a renovation season for a busy home amid coronavirus uncertainty

-Which company’s stock will flourish after the Corona virus crashes?

— Rapid increase in payment delays reveals the extent of coronavirus pain to European companies

— How Five Veteran Investors Approach the Coronavirus Stock Market

— Forget about the “wet market” and bats: for scientists, unsuccessful environmental policies have triggered a boom

-Is it better than an A.I. doctor to diagnose a disease? Don’t believe in all the hype

—PODCAST: COVID-19 May Overturn Concept of Best Company of the Year

— Video: 401 [k] COVID-19 victims are exempted from withdrawal penalty

Subscribe to Outbreak. Daily news on the coronavirus pandemic and its impact on global business. Get it for free in your inbox.

. [TagsToTranslate] Mayor of Las Vegas