Las Vegas mayors called recklessly to ask casinos to test reopen

LAS VEGAS >> Nevada officials condemned comments today by Las Vegas mayor Carolyn Goodman after she called for casinos and other non-essential businesses to re-open and suggested the city could serve as a test case to measure the impact during the coronavirus pandemic. A local official called his comments “reckless and dangerous” and another described them as an “embarrassment.”

Goodman, during a 25-minute interview with Anderson Cooper on CNN, said he wants everything back open, including casinos, restaurants and small businesses, and a return to convention.

The politically independent mayor suggested that “viruses for years have been here” and said he suggested that residents of Las Vegas become “a control group” to see how relaxing closures and restrictions would affect the city.

Goodman said: “I was offered a control group and I said that our statistics can’t do that because people from all parts of southern Nevada come to work in the city.” “We’d like to be that placebo side so you have something to measure against.”

Goodman for weeks spoke out against Democratic government order Steve Sisolak’s casino formwork and nonessential business, calling it “total madness” which is “killing Las Vegas.”

Sisolak has repeatedly pushed back, saying that he understands the economic harm the order is causing but saving lives is more important.

The governor responded to Goodman in an interview on CNN this evening, in which he noted that the state reported more deaths from the virus in the hours since the mayor’s television appearance.

“I will not allow the citizens of Nevada, our Nevadans, to be used as a control group, as a placebo, whatever he wants to call it,” Sisolak said.

“We want to welcome everyone back to Las Vegas,” he said. “We want to welcome them back to the lights on the field. But it’s not today and it’s not tomorrow.”

Goodman, 81, was elected in 2019 to serve a third and final term as mayor. It has no oversight of the casino-lined Las Vegas Strip because it is outside the city limits, though older downtown casinos near Fremont Street fall within its limits.

The mayor said today that while he wants casinos to be able to reopen his record, he offers no advice on how they could do so safely and keep social distance, saying, “That’s up to them to calculate,” and “I’m not a private owner.”

He was disheartened when asked if he himself would enter a reopened casino, saying he has a family and does not gamble and is very busy. He also dismissed a Chinese study that Cooper showed spreading COVID-19 in a restaurant, saying, “This is not China, this is Las Vegas, Nevada.”

Las Vegas City Councilman Brian Knudsen said that Goodman “does not speak for all of us,” and reopens now “is reckless and completely contrary to the overwhelming consensus of medical experts.”

U.S. Rep. Dina Tit, a Democrat representing the Las Vegas band, said Goodman doesn’t represent the area “literally or figuratively” and advises scientists to tell people to stay home should listen.

Justin Jones, a Democrat based on the Clark County Commission that oversees the Band, called the mayor “an embarrassment.” His fellow commissioner Michael Naft called the mayor’s remarks “reckless and dangerous”, saying lifting restrictions too early would be a slap in the face to those who sacrificed.

The casino’s culinary workers’ union, which represents about 60,000 bartenders, cooks, housewives and other employees, said Goodman’s remarks were “outrageous considering the essential workers faced with the consequences of this eye crisis.”

“Workplaces must be safe and healthy – not a petri dish,” Geoconda Argüello-Kline, the union’s secretary-general, said.

The union said 11 of its members so far have died in COVID-19.

Across the state, 187 people died from the disease and more than 4,000 tested positive. Most people with the virus feel symptoms such as fever and clear cough within two to three weeks. The elderly and people with existing health problems can face serious illness, including pneumonia, and death.