Las Vegas Raiders sign RB Jalen Richard for a two-year extension

February 5 (UPI) – The Las Vegas Raiders have returned Jalen Richard to a two-year contract extension, the team said on Wednesday.

League sources told NFL Media that Richard’s two-year deal was valued at $ 7 million. He can earn up to $ 8 million, with $ 4.6 million fully guaranteed.

Richard, who joined the Raiders in 2016 as an unoccupied free agent, was the fourth outstanding free agent to be recruited to the team after moving to Las Vegas this year.

The 26-year-old Richard was a popular offensive weapon for Raiders head coach Jon Gruden, as he was also able to intercept passports outside the field. He achieved a team high of 68 passes in 2018 and finished fourth with 36 receptions last season.

The 5-foot-8, 205-pound Richard has an average of five feet per carry in his NFL career. He has recorded 1,170 rushing yards in 233 attempts with three touchdowns and 160 passes for 1,380 yards and three in 64 career games.

As a freshman in 2016, Richard turned his first career carry into a 75-yard touchdown and was only the fourth player in the league history to make a touchdown of over 75 yards on his NFL debut with Oran Pape (1930). Alan Ameche (1955) and Ottis Anderson (1979).