Las Vegas Sands reports first quarter loss – Higher stocks

Las Vegas Sands (LVS) – Get Report shares surged in after-hour exchanges on Wednesday, after the largest casino company in the world, hammered by the coronavirus, reported a loss of $ 51 million in the first quarter.

The company reported a breakeven net loss per share, compared to a profit of $ 744 million, or 75 cents per share, in the prior year quarter.

Analysts interviewed by FactSet had forecast a profit of 18 cents per share, or 5 cents adjusted, for the last quarter.

Revenue came in at $ 1.78 billion in the quarter, less than half of the $ 3.64 billion in the prior quarter. Analysts had expected $ 2.03 billion for the last quarter.

“The impact of the Covid-19 pandemic on our business has been unprecedented and I have never seen anything like this in my over 70 years of business,” company founder and CEO Sheldon Adelson said in a statement.

“Despite these circumstances, our capital strength will allow us to emerge from this pandemic with all our promising future growth opportunities completely intact.”

The company is “extremely optimistic about a possible recovery of travel and tourism costs in our markets, as well as our future growth prospects,” said Adelson.

“We are fortunate that our financial strength will allow us to continue implementing our capital expenditure programs previously announced in both Macau and Singapore, while continuing to pursue growth opportunities in new markets.”

Last week, Las Vegas Sands suspended the dividend. The company has closed its casinos in the United States and Singapore and has limited its operations in Macau.

At the last check after opening hours, Las Vegas Sands shares came in at $ 44.22, an increase of 7.8%. They rose 0.84% ​​in Wednesday’s ordinary session. The stock has declined 41% in the past three months.

