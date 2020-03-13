Las Vegas Wedding Venues See Coronavirus Awareness Mass Cancellations

exclusive

The TMZ Composite

The tracks are often empty in the chapels of the Sin City wedding … couples are hoping to tie the spot with wedding plans left and right in a deadly pandemic. .and even Elvis not immune.

Four of the most popular wedding venues in Las Vegas are thriving in the face of the rapidly spreading coronavirus … with many brides and gloves telling them they are too scared to go to their destinations at the wedding.

Vegas Wedding told us that they had a couple who said they had made their decision over fears of contracting the coronavirus. A bride cited her weak immune system, saying that traveling with people is not dangerous enough. Another family was on bail for fear of traveling.

Graceland Wedding Chapel is facing similar fears – COVID-19 and traveling. They told us they had many weddings for Europeans, and TrumpTravel booking has chapel owners worried about future bookings. Silver coin – European couples get 2-year credit to reschedule nuptials if they cancel.

Ditto Wedding Chapel … the owner told us things were slowly dying … and the The travel ban in Europe the last minute cancellations have been forced.

Viva Las Vegas Wedding gets at least 3 cancellations a day, while some couples say they are still coming because they will not allow the virus to ruin their lives.

Chapels talk about the same issues – and work overtime to keep things clean – and even Elvis Presley Impersonators feel the effects.

The famous Elvis at the Viva Las Vegas Wedding washes his outfits more often … and he got a hand sanitizer on his podium, as he was still shaking hands and hugging couples. for photos. Nominated for Elvises at the Graceland Wedding Chapel, where an impersonator also runs 20 jumpsuits to stay clean.

Prostitutes spend hours in the bathroom, just like the real Elvis … only wannabees wash their hands.