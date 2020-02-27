lasd,-chp-on-the-lookout-for-a-individual-who-stole-a-coffin-with-a-coffin,-physique-on-the-back

PASADENA (CBSLA) – Brokers from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Section ended up investigating Wednesday night following a suspect stole a hearse with a coffin and a body inside.

The 2015 Lincoln Black Navigator was parked in a church in the 700 block of Rosemead Boulevard with a coffin with a human body in the back again at approximately eight: 10 p.m. when an unfamiliar suspect walked absent in him.

%MINIFYHTML416ced02ac0f65cd3123c27e56199d3c11% %MINIFYHTML416ced02ac0f65cd3123c27e56199d3c12%

In a tweet tackled to the suspect, LASD asked the driver to return the body.