LASD, CHP on the lookout for a individual who stole a coffin with a coffin, physique on the back

Kevin Yazzie
PASADENA (CBSLA) – Brokers from the Los Angeles Sheriff's Section ended up investigating Wednesday night following a suspect stole a hearse with a coffin and a body inside.

The 2015 Lincoln Black Navigator was parked in a church in the 700 block of Rosemead Boulevard with a coffin with a human body in the back again at approximately eight: 10 p.m. when an unfamiliar suspect walked absent in him.

In a tweet tackled to the suspect, LASD asked the driver to return the body.

For suspects who push in a stolen Black Lincoln Navigator of the 700 blk of Rosemead Bl just following 8 p.m. of presently #Pasadena:

Of all the lousy selections you have created, at the very least make a good selection and bring the deceased man or woman and the coffin into the Navigator. pic.twitter.com/Dvo7u94zL1

– Los Angeles County Sheriffs (@LASDHQ) February 27, 2020

