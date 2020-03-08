Last bowel dinner of the off season

Cynthia ErivoFoto: Bob Mahoney (HBO)

Here’s what happens on the TV world on Sunday, March 8th. All the time East.

Top Options

Outside (HBO, morning 9, first season finale): The edge has been more intense than shock or brutality since the second part. (It’s not a complaint; tension is good, it’s like tension.) It all changed in the final act of the final episode of the show’s first season, when Jack Hoskins finally stopped using the sniper’s eye when his hunting was cut in two episodes. . Here’s Allison Shoemaker at the last minute:

This is an inaccessible place, standing for 10 minutes or apart, but not an unexpected bend. Wait for the worst, this episode promises more and more and then it gets worse. He says things will end badly and he will still be shocked when this forecast comes true. What a horrible cliff – the end of a brutal episode, a cruel ending on the horizon.

And here, in the end. Or are we?

This is a teetering hell, but the most interesting thing is nothing that happens in or near the caves. The words “End of the Season” are an astonishing word for those who want to look more closely at anyone who has the chance to survive Cynthia Erivo’s Holly, Ben Mendelsohn’s Ralph and more. (We expect to find at least one of them.) Showrunner Richard Price said he is already in season two, so although he thinks HBO wants to keep The Outsider in prowl, it’s far better than ever to say goodbye. Allison Shoemaker will pick up.

Constant coverage

Strange (Starz, 8 pages)

Simpsons (Fox, 8 in the morning).

Batwoman (CW, page 8)

Dead browsing (AMC, 9 pages)

Bob’s Burger (Fox at 9 am)

Super girl (CW, page 9)

Homeland (Showtime, 9am)

5th Avenue (HBO, 10 pages)

Control your enthusiasm (HBO, 10:30 am)

Wild card

Dare Me (USA, 10 am, final season finale): “The new US series will be comparable to the HBO euphoria of Dare Me … Dare Me’s high school sophomore looking forward to films like 2009 or Gone Girl or even Heavenly Creatures and something. it’s better to compare turns. Black Swan. There is a little ‘Friday night lights, but cheer it up’ something goes on, even though it’s more sensitive and more sensitive to the ways in which it affects local politics and high school sports. Take a closer look at the lives of these children (and vice versa). “Read Kayla Kumari Upadhyaya’s first clever US drama study.

