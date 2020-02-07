“Last Christmas” tops new DVD and Blu-ray

BAKERSFIELD, California (KGET) – A Christmas Christmas romantic comedy tops the new DVD and Blu-ray offerings released on February 4.

3rd year “Last Christmas” stars: The twist of this romantic comedy will touch your heart or make your eyes roll. It all comes down to how much you want the two central characters to fall in love.

It’s an easy task because Emilia Clarke has so much fun playing Kate, a young woman who works as an elf in a year-round vacation store. She has faced an endless series of bad luck, but that seems to change when she falls in love with the mysterious Tom (Henry Golding), a kind-hearted man who challenges his vision of the cynical world.

Don’t worry so much about the twist. Simply enjoy this sweet love and Christmas story.

Also new on DVD and Blu-ray on February 4:

“Doctor Sleep”: Director Mike Flanagan continues the story of Danny Torrance 40 years after his stay at the Overlook hotel in “The Shining”. The screenplay is based on the novel by Stephen King. 4K and Blu-ray versions include 30 minutes of additional footage.

“Masterpiece: fandition”: Andrew Davies takes over the first 11 chapters of Austen’s latest masterpiece and creates an epic drama.

“Dragon Heart: Revenge”: A young farmer goes in search of revenge. He forms an improbable trio with a dragon and a mercenary,

“The good liar“: Helen Mirren and Ian McKellen play together on screen for the first time in this thriller about the secrets that people keep.

“Heavenquest: A Pilgrim’s Progress”: Director Matt Bilen created a prequel to the novel “The Pilgrim’s Progress”.

“Masterpiece: Howard’s End”: Two unconventional sisters and the men in their lives seek love and its meaning as they navigate a changing world.

“Vlad the Impaler”: A group of seven warriors – known as the Deliler – is tasked with tracking down Vlad.

“Waves”: The young athlete is pushed to his breaking point. Sterling K. Brown stars.

“The Nightingale”: A woman sets out to find justice in Australia in 1825.

“Invasion of planet Earth”: An alien mothership launches a relentless attack on Earth’s cities.

“Grand Isle”: The young man must reveal the secret of a couple to save himself. Nicolas Cage stars.

“My My My Monsters”: Comrades doing community service discover two flesh-eating creatures hiding in an old building.

“Arctic Dogs”: Animated tale of Swifty the Arctic Fox’s efforts to save the Arctic.

“White snake”: Animated story of a snake that helps a woman search for her memory.

“NOVA: decoding of Vinci”: A look at what made Leonardo da Vinci ahead of its time,

New Digital HD releases from February 4:

“A beautiful day in the neighborhood”: Tom Hanks plays broadcast legend Fred Rogers. The film will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on February 18.

“Jojo Rabbit”: World War II satire following a lonely German boy (Roman Griffin Davis) whose imaginary friend is Hitler. It will be available on Blu-ray and DVD on February 18.

“Midway” the The American fleet and the Japanese imperial navy wage a battle which was a decisive turning point in the theater of the Pacific during the Second World War. Look for it on Blu-ray and DVD on February 18.

“21 bridges”: The NYPD detective faces a large-scale conspiracy while dealing with a manhunt. Chadwick Boseman stars. It will be released on DVD and Blu-ray on February 18.

“The festival”: A young man goes to a music festival to recover from his broken heart.