Last dance for Sunwolves complicates the 2020 super rugby campaign

Lance Conrad wrote in “The Price of Nobility” that “only a fool would underestimate a man who has nothing to lose.”

It’s a mantra that should perhaps be picked up on by the coaches of the 12 super rugby teams that will compete against the Sunwolves this year, starting with the Melbourne Rebels in Fukuoka on Saturday.

Because if there was ever a group of men with nothing to lose, it’s the sun wolves.

In March last year, SANZAAR – the organization that operates rugby in the southern hemisphere – decided to drop the Japanese-based franchise.

SANZAAR said the problem was the JRFU’s inability to meet certain financial requirements.

Meanwhile, the JRFU stated that the fee it was charging was unreasonable and “non-negotiable” and, according to SANZAAR, decided to go other ways to further develop the Japanese national team.

But instead of saying goodbye immediately, the Sunwolves had to play another season after the current broadcast contract.

When Brave Blossoms ran well at the Rugby World Cup last year, the question arose whether the decision could be reversed. SANZAAR, however, refused to move, leaving Sunwolves CEO Yuji Watase the futile task of cobbling together a group of players, not to mention a coaching team that can compete with the best from Argentina, Australia, New Zealand, and South Africa.

Trying to recruit for a team that will cease to exist in May (although there is a possibility that they will join the new Japanese league) is hard enough, but Watase faced an even bigger hurdle.

The JRFU’s decision to postpone the start of the 2019-20 Top League season meant that Japanese competition started in January and is in direct competition with Super Rugby.

Watase had hoped that the TL teams would reach an agreement to release a small number of players for the Sunwolves who have done so much to change the way rugby is supported in Japan.

But only Robbie Deans’ Panasonic Wild Knights, who had already released some high-profile players in the seven Japanese ranks in the run-up to the 2020 Olympic Games in Tokyo, saw the good thing in exposing some of their players to super rugby.

“It is part of Panasonic’s philosophy to promote the growth of Japanese rugby and inspire the next generation of players,” said Deans.

The 15 other teams in the league dismissed the Sunwolves immediately because they emphasized self-interest and hope for domestic fame.

There are only five players in the 2020 edition of the Sunwolves – Kotaro Yatabe and Shunsuke Nunomaki of the Wild Knights, Jaba Bregvadze, Tom Rowe and Hencus van Wyk – who have represented the team in the past.

The rest of the squad is completely new and unlike in the past, the vast majority have no experience playing the fast-paced Japanese rugby style that made the Sunwolves such fan favorites, even if it wasn’t the most successful team.

English international Ben Te’o and players with previous experience in Super Rugby such as Garth April, JJ Engelbrecht, Chris Eves, Ben Hyne, Jordan Jackson-Hope, Brendon O’Connor, Rudy Paige, Jake Schatz and Conraad van Vuuren ensure that there is experience in the squad.

For many, however, this will be an early season, no more than two of Japan’s best talents, half of Naoto Saito and the center of Shogo Nakano.

The two helped Waseda to win the title in January, have already played for Junior Japan and are expected to knock on the door of the international squad before the 2023 Rugby World Cup.

Both signed up for Suntory Sungoliath after graduating in March, where they will have problems with the Japanese center-back and club captain Yutaka Nagare, who is currently wearing the No. 9 jersey and the No. 12 jersey from Wallabies star Semi Play Kerevi.

Rugby experience at the highest level and, above all, learning how to operate outside the comfort zone in which you have been so far will be important learning steps, such as for Siosaia Fifita from Tenri University and the couple Ahn Chang from Meji University will be the case -ho and Ryuga Hashimoto.

“I’m not sure whether college rugby is a good preparation for testing,” said Jamie Joseph, Brave Blossoms coach, this week, adding that Japanese players have to play harder and harder rugby and that super rugby “for development international player was vital. “

So what can we expect from this edition of the Sunwolves?

A limited time together, very different upbringing and playing styles and brand new coaches ensure that you expect the unexpected.

However, one thing is certain. This group of players has absolutely nothing to lose in 2020.

There are no “next season” or long-term goals.

For younger Japanese players, it’s a chance to show Joseph they have what it takes to be a Brave Blossom. For the more experienced players, it’s a chance to get a lucrative deal elsewhere or at a Japanese club.

If ever a team “had no excuses not to give everything every week,” it is the Sunwolves.

Rich Freeman writes about rugby for Kyodo News and can talk about it during Sunwolves’ home games.