MP Hakeem Jeffries (D-N.Y.) Speaks during the Senate hearing on Thursday

Photo: Associated Press

On Friday morning, property managers will draw attention to Congress’ obstruction against President Trump.

After MP B. B. (D-Calif.) Led the property managers to their closing presentations, Mr. Trump’s lawyers have the opportunity to present his defense.

Your presentation is expected to start on Saturday and continue early next week.

During the Thursday trial, some lawmakers were observed falling asleep and playing during the long process.

According to the BBC, Jim Risch and Jim Inhofe are among those caught falling asleep during the hearings.

At least one fidget spinner and a crossword puzzle were also discovered among senators.

These reactions underline how irrelevant some legislators see the process.

President Trump is on trial for two allegations. The first is an abuse of power in which Ukraine does not provide military aid and puts pressure on the Ukrainian president to investigate the Bidens in the hope of gaining a political advantage in presidential elections.

The second allegation is that President Trump has hindered Congress by asking White House personnel to oppose a legitimate subpoena and by instructing current and former executive officials not to work with the committees.