Last Luck Bump of the Year by Holiday Mathis – Boston Herald

Success is a coordination of actions and goals. Achieving a price that you don’t really care about is just as much a waste of valuable time and effort as not achieving what you really care about. Happiness is figuring out what you want and what you want to do about it. Mercury and Uranus prefer the effort with a harmonious triangle.

ARIES (March 21 – April 19). Yes, there is a problem, but how do you know if it is yours? Whether you have caused it or you have the power to solve it is irrelevant. Bottom line: the problem is yours when you claim it.

TAURUS (April 20 to May 20). Avoid rhetorical questions. If it is not meant to be answered literally and only evokes drama, why ask? A question like “What’s wrong with you?” For example, is not very useful.

GEMINI (May 21 – June 21). Properly articulate your ideas and listen carefully to the ideas of others will be the cornerstone of today’s success. At the end of a conversation you need to be at home in the points of the other person as well as in your own.

CANCER (June 22 – July 22). Don’t be afraid of silence, especially the breaks in a conversation. It is a good indicator for comfort, confidence and harmony. People consider each other instead of talking about each other.

LEO (July 23 to August 22). Regardless of your role today, you will approach it like a boss. You assess the situation and evaluate accordingly. You manage your resources and advise the next step.

VIRGO (August 23 – September 22). It is good to know what you are doing and the effect it has and to leave it at that without judging yourself. Judgment would take you from the relaxed state of self-awareness to a tense state of self-awareness.

LIBRA (September 23 to October 23). You want your house to become the hub, where friendships are connected and love grows. To this end, the day has a domestic focus on creating a comfortable, accommodating environment.

SCORPIO (October 24 to Nov. 21). This item is on your list forever, not because you are lazy, but because you are not sure how to handle it. Unfortunately, there is no perfect way. Just throw yourself in and you’ll get out.

SAGITTARIUS (November 22 to December 21). Meaningful relationships require compromise, vulnerability and good old-fashioned showing up for people where you would not necessarily choose otherwise.

CAPRICORN (December 22 – January 19). Brilliant ideas will pop up in your head today, just like untrue and unhelpful thoughts. Now that you are aware of the variety and range that you are dealing with, it should be easier to see the difference.

AQUARIUS (January 20 – February 18). Building muscle is the same regardless of the type of body that you build, physically, mentally or emotionally. Every time your resistance persists, you become stronger.

FISHING (February 19 – March 20). You are in the mood to take the lead, not because you think you should be the authority, but because you want people to feel comfortable, relaxed and involved and you know exactly how to achieve that.

TODAY BIRTHDAY (December 30). One of your birthday gifts from the stars is the reminder that you are so admired and loved. You hear sweet words say to you when it matters and even sweeter things when it doesn’t matter. You provide exactly what is most needed in the first months of 2020 and receive a certificate of appreciation in many forms. Aquarius and Pisces are crazy about you. Your lucky numbers are: 8, 2, 22, 18 and 11.

LAST HAPPY TRINE OF 2019: It has been a year of surprises and Uranus, the heavenly peasant, gives us a final pop-up in the last hours of the year. Mercury helps spread the message. To help us understand the nature of this aspect, we can not only look at the sky, but also at the tarot, a deck of cards with astrology symbolically linked. Each planet is shown in its own map. The fool card symbolizes Uranus. This card shows a type of jester who is standing on a cliff and is ready to leave. There is a feeling that anything can happen. Perhaps there is a paradise garden on the lower level, or an alligator swamp. Or maybe a passing bird or hot air balloon grabs The Fool straight up. It is just possible that The Fool learns to fly after a few moments of free fall. That is the unpredictable nature of Uranus. The harmonious aspect of today’s Mercury would add some skywriting to the tarot card and evoke confidence in the universe. Take the leap of faith!

CELEBRITY PROFILES: Newlywed Ellie Goulding released the single ‘Sixteen’ this year about the recklessness and innocence of the youth. While a person’s Saturn returns around the age of 29, Saturn oppositions take place around the age of 15, making 16 a year of new awakening. With birth sun, moon, Mercury and Neptune all in Capricorn, Goulding has the astrological map of a powerful influencer.

