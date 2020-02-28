last-procession,-memorial-support-held-for-fallen-porterville-firefighters:-look-at-reside

PORTERVILLE, Calif. (KFSN) — A memorial service will be held for two Porterville firefighters killed in the line of duty past 7 days.

Fireplace Capt. Ray Figueroa and firefighter Patrick Jones died though battling a substantial hearth at the Porterville town library on Feb. 18.

Associated: Funeral honoring Porterville firefighter Patrick Jones held in Tulare

Capt. Figueroa was laid to rest on Tuesday, and a funeral assistance was held for firefighter Jones Thursday.

Friday, a procession of legislation enforcement automobiles will go from the Porterville Fireplace Station two to the Porterville Church of the Nazarene, beginning at 10: 30 a.m.

The memorial support begins at 11 a.m. It is open up to the general public.

Related: Funeral mass for Porterville Fire Capt. Ray Figueroa held in Delano

Action News will live stream the procession and provider on our site and cellular application.

Regional officials are warning motorists the provider could trigger some substantial site visitors delays in Porterville.

Targeted visitors will be restricted on Olive Avenue and Mathew Road to facilitate the services. Count on delays in between six a.m. to 4 p.m.

If you prepare to show up at the memorial, you can be directed to nearby residential areas for parking.

This is a building story.