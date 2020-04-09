Last week Walmart Grocery overtook Amazon in app downloads

Walmart Grocery overtook Amazon in app downloads on Sunday, suggesting a new competitive phase for online shopping amid the coronavirus pandemic.

Shopping app downloads in general increased during the pandemic, with downloads reaching 106 million globally between March 29 and April 4 and 14.4 million in the United States, according to the mobile data and analysis company. Annie app.

Walmart Grocery, Walmart’s (WMT) – Get the grocery shopping app, it hit a record high on April 5, passing over Amazon (AMZN) – Get the report to get the top spot among shopping apps that day. Walmart Grocery had historically delayed Amazon in daily downloads.

Although Amazon has already had a very large number of total installations, App Annie noted, Walmart’s strong growth signals an increase in demand for the specific type of hybrid service that Walmart can provide during the pandemic.

“Walmart’s excellent performance and the category of shopping apps in general highlight the growing demands of consumers both in-store and online for essential items such as groceries, cleaning products and medicines,” said Amir Ghodrati, director of market analysis by App Annie. “As people continue to adhere to social spacing and quarantine advice, we have seen retailers who are able to leverage mobile devices to provide timely in-store pickups and home delivery services that work particularly well.”

App activity also suggests that Walmart is mobilizing workers to meet demand: Me @ Walmart, a corporate app for Walmart salespeople, saw 220% growth in time spent on Android phones during the week of March 22 compared to a month earlier.

The wave of online grocery shopping is likely to result in strategic changes between Amazon, Walmart and other players.

The general increase in demand “creates an opening” for Amazon’s competitors, according to Christian Magoon, CEO of Amplify ETF and specialist in retail stocks.

Amazon shares fell 0.54% on Thursday to $ 2,031.98, while Walmart’s shares rose 0.40% to $ 122.24. Both outperformed broader market indices during the coronavirus pandemic.

The Amplify Online Retail ETF (I BUY) – Get Report, which tracks online shopping businesses, has increased by around 30% since mid-March, when popular home orders began to take hold.

Amazon is a participation of Jim Cramer Charity Action PLUS Portfolio Trust Notices. Do you want to be notified before Cramer purchases or sells AMZN? Find out more now.

. (TagsToTranslate) INVESTING