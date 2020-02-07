Last year 42 cases of hepatitis A were confirmed in San Bernardino county, officials say.

SAN BERNARDINO COUNTY, California (KABC) – San Bernardino County public health officials are warning residents of 42 confirmed cases of hepatitis A in the past year.

The cases arose between January 1 of last year and February 6, 2020, with clusters of cases identified in Redlands and San Bernardino, according to the San Bernardino County public health department. In comparison, only three cases were reported in 2018, officials said.

The epidemic is mainly observed among “high-risk populations” such as drug addicts and the homeless.

Health care professionals say the most effective way to prevent the virus is to get the hepatitis A vaccine and wash your hands regularly.

The virus is an acute viral infection that infects the liver and is usually spread by coming in contact with the stool of an already infected person. Symptoms of the condition include fatigue, sudden nausea and vomiting and a lack of appetite, according to health officials.

