Last year fewer refugees and their families came to the Netherlands

The number of refugees who moved to the Netherlands last year fell slightly, the national statistics office CBS said.

A total of 26,700 refugees and their family members came to the Netherlands last year, including 300 in 2018. Of the 4,200 people who came, they came to join close relatives who were granted refugee status.

Most new refugees still come from Syria. Syrians received 3,700 initial claims last year.

Earlier this month, it turned out that about 25% of applications for Dutch refugees came for the first time from people who have no hope of asylum in the Netherlands. Of the new arrivals in 2019, 5,575 were Nigerian, Algerian, Moldovan and Moroccan nationals.

The government is now under pressure to crack down on “senseless” cases, with both the ruling VVD and the Socialist Party calling for changes.

