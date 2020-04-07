Lata Mangeshkar Talks About Pandit Ravi Shankar

If you want to upset Lata Mangeshkar, just tell her she is as a lot a Bharat Ratna as Pandit Ravi Shankar. And she will give you a piece of her intellect. “Donon ke Bharat Ratna hone se hum baraabar nahin ho jaate hain (we really don’t turn into equals just since we are the two Bharat Ratnas). Panditji had a incredibly scarce expertise. He was significantly much more than a musician.When he performed the Sitar he conversed with the Gods. I employed to be mesmerized at his concert events.”

It was at one particular these concert that Lataji satisfied Pandit for the to start with time. “The 12 months was 1948, I believe. I had finished recording a song and was presented the princely sum of 200 rupees for it. I rushed to a live performance of Panditji at Dadar (Mumbai). After an exhausting day of recording I remember staying swept into the magic of his fingers. When he place the sitar down for a crack, I impulsively acquired up from my seat, went up to the stage and offered him the 200 rupees I experienced earned through my recording before through the day. Aap samajh sakte hain. 200 rupaye 1948 principal kya maayne rakhta tha (you can comprehend what 200 rupees meant in 1948).”

What was Panditji’s reaction? Lataji fondly remembers, “He carefully refused to acknowledge it.Then I explained to him it was my token of appreciation. He reluctantly accepted my little gesture. That is how our affiliation began. At the Dadar convert I launched myself as an aspiring singer from the Hindi movie marketplace.He had read my singing. That meant a lot to me.”

Lataji continued to show up at Pandijit’s concerts even when she grew to become extremely hectic. “I’d make it a position to attend his concert events whenever achievable.I was his largest fan. All people in my relatives is his fan. It was the finest honour for me when he questioned me to sing his compositions in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Anuradha.”

Just how the stunning melodies of Anuradha happened is a story in by itself. Recalls Lataji. “Hrishida(Mukherjee) was quite near to me.I sang for most of his movies and we were being like relatives(an aside: Lataji by no means recognized payment for her tracks in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s movies). When he told me about Anuradha and that Panditji was going to compose the songs I was thrilled. Anuradha was about a singer (played by Leela Naidu) and Panditji arrived up with at minimum a few classical masterpieces for me. It is hard for me or any tunes connoisseur to choose the favorite from among Haye re wohdin kyon na aaye, Jaane kaise sapnon mein kho gayi aankhiyan and Saanwre saanwre.”

Recalling the rehearsals for the Anuradha songs Lataji claims, “ Do you know Panditji was very good singer himself. He sang out his Anuradha compositions for me and I followed his voice. We both received the Bharat Ratna but he was a much better artiste than I. Principal toh unke saamne kuch bhi nahin hoon(I am nothing at all in entrance of him). I recall when he bought the Bharat Ratna prior to me you felt bad about it.I considered you experienced gone mad. Of study course he should really and he did get it to start with.”

Later on when Gulzar built Meera and acquired Pandit Ravi Shankar to compose the Meera Bhajans we all skipped Lataji in the tunes. Says Lataji, “Panditji never asked me to sing for Meera. He realized I would not be comfy doing the Meera Bhajans yet again, as I had already sung them for my brother Hridaynath.My respect for him amplified after this.”

How and in which does Lataji fee Pandit Ravi Shankar in the field of new music? “Oh, he is right up there with Tansen, Beethoven and Mozart. He will be remembered for all situations. When we speak of music his name will automatically be stated.”

