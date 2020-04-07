Lata Mangeshkar Talks About Pandit Ravi Shankar

By
Kay Koch
-
0
25
If you want to upset Lata Mangeshkar, just tell her she is as a lot a Bharat Ratna as Pandit Ravi Shankar. And she will give you a piece of her intellect. “Donon ke Bharat Ratna hone se hum baraabar nahin ho  jaate hain (we really don’t turn into equals just since we are the two Bharat Ratnas).  Panditji had a incredibly scarce expertise. He was significantly much more than a musician.When he  performed the Sitar he conversed with the  Gods. I employed to be mesmerized at his concert events.”

It was at one particular these concert  that Lataji satisfied Pandit for the to start with time. “The 12 months was 1948, I believe. I had finished recording a song and was presented the princely sum of 200 rupees for it. I rushed to a live performance of Panditji at Dadar (Mumbai). After an exhausting day of  recording I remember staying swept into the magic of his fingers. When he  place the sitar down for a crack, I impulsively acquired up from my seat, went  up to the stage  and  offered him the 200 rupees I experienced earned through my recording before through the day. Aap samajh sakte hain. 200 rupaye 1948 principal kya  maayne rakhta tha (you can comprehend what  200 rupees meant  in 1948).”

What was Panditji’s reaction? Lataji fondly remembers, “He  carefully refused to acknowledge it.Then I  explained to him it was my token of  appreciation. He  reluctantly accepted  my  little  gesture. That is how our affiliation began. At the Dadar convert  I launched myself as an aspiring singer  from the Hindi movie marketplace.He had  read my singing. That meant a lot to me.”

Lataji continued to show up at Pandijit’s concerts even when  she grew to become extremely  hectic. “I’d make it a position to attend his  concert events whenever  achievable.I  was  his largest fan. All people in my relatives is his fan. It was the finest honour for me when he questioned me to sing  his compositions in Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s Anuradha.”

Just how the stunning melodies of Anuradha happened  is  a story in by itself. Recalls  Lataji. “Hrishida(Mukherjee)  was  quite near to me.I  sang for  most of his movies and we were being like relatives(an aside: Lataji by no means recognized payment for her tracks in  Hrishikesh Mukherjee’s  movies). When he  told  me  about Anuradha and that Panditji was  going to compose the songs  I was  thrilled. Anuradha was  about a singer (played by Leela  Naidu) and  Panditji arrived up with at  minimum a few classical masterpieces  for me. It is hard  for me  or any tunes connoisseur to choose the favorite from  among Haye re wohdin kyon na aaye, Jaane kaise sapnon mein  kho gayi  aankhiyan and Saanwre saanwre.”

Recalling the rehearsals for  the  Anuradha songs  Lataji claims, “ Do you know Panditji was  very good singer  himself. He  sang  out his Anuradha compositions for me  and I followed his voice. We both  received the Bharat Ratna  but he was a much better artiste than I. Principal toh unke saamne kuch bhi nahin  hoon(I am  nothing at all in entrance of him). I recall when he bought the Bharat Ratna prior to me  you felt bad  about it.I considered you experienced gone mad.  Of study course he  should really and he did get it to start with.”

Later on when  Gulzar built Meera and acquired Pandit Ravi Shankar to compose the Meera Bhajans  we all skipped Lataji in  the  tunes. Says Lataji, “Panditji never asked me to sing for Meera. He  realized I would not be  comfy doing the Meera Bhajans yet again, as I had  already  sung them  for my  brother Hridaynath.My respect for him amplified after this.”

How and in which does Lataji fee Pandit Ravi Shankar in the field  of new music? “Oh, he is right  up there  with Tansen, Beethoven and Mozart. He will be  remembered  for all situations. When we speak of music  his name will automatically be stated.”

