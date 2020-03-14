Late Coronavirus is & # 39; unacceptable & # 39; says West Ham’s Angelo Ogbonna

% MINIFYHTML2f301950859d046f75be302743db3bce11%

Angelo Ogbonna says the Premier League suspension is long overdue

% MINIFYHTML2f301950859d046f75be302743db3bce15%% MINIFYHTML2f301950859d046f75be302743db3bce16%

West Ham’s Italian defender, Angelo Ogbonna, accused English football decision-makers of a “unacceptable” response to the coronavirus crisis.

The call to suspend Premier League and EFL games until April was received on Friday after positive tests for Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta and Chelsea striker Callum Hudson-Odoi.

That was too late, according to Ogbonna, who told the Italian newspaper. The Corriere della Serra West Ham match on March 7 at the Emirates should not have been allowed.

Arsenal welcomed Olympiakos on February 27, and Greek club owner Evangelos Marinakis, who took part in the game and spoke to some Arsenal players, later revealed that he had tested positive for Covid-19, the virus that has banned the sport at all. world.

Sky Sports News’ Kaveh Solhekol says some Premier League clubs are & # 39; resigned & # 39; with the prospect of the season completely canceled.

Marinakis did not reveal his diagnosis until after West Ham’s 1-0 defeat to North London, but Ogbonna said: “It is absolutely unacceptable for our game against Arsenal to have played.”

“They had played against Olympiakos and the owner of the Greek team had already been defeated by the virus. It seems that someone has to die in order to make timely decisions.”

“It is not a football issue, but it is rooted in the country’s mentality. They have not fully understood the danger surrounding this virus that can spread in just a few seconds if not behaved properly.”

“They haven’t tested me, which is further evidence of the poor attitude here, to say the least.”

Former Ogbonna Juventus team-mate Daniele Rugani is one of the players to be diagnosed in Italy, where the general population remains locked in the midst of Europe’s worst outbreak to date.

“As an Italian living abroad, I am extremely proud of what my country is doing,” Ogbonna said. “We can be criticized in many areas, but I think we are among the best in the world when it comes to health care.”

