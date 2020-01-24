Late Donald Convert, President Donald Trump to join high-level rally against abortion

WASHINGTON – Barely four years ago, a political committee supporting one of Donald Trump’s Republican rivals released an announcement criticizing his views on abortion, with footage from a 1999 interview in which he said: ” I am pro-choice in all respects. “

Now, as he heads for the 2020 election, Trump will become the first serving president to address the Walk for Life, speaking Friday at the annual anti-abortion meeting which is one of the most publicized and emblematic events of the movement.

This is Trump’s latest nod to white evangelical voters who have proven to be among his most loyal supporters. And it’s clear that, as he tries to assemble a winning coalition for his re-election, Trump is counting on the support of his base of conservative activists to help him cross the finish line.

“I think this is a brilliant decision,” said Ralph Reed, president of the Faith and Freedom Coalition and one of Trump’s most prominent evangelical supporters. Reed said the president’s appearance “would energize and remind pro-life voters what a great friend this president and this administration have been.”

It also shows how long has changed.

Former presidents who opposed abortion, including Ronald Reagan and George W. Bush, avoided attending the march personally to avoid being too closely associated with protesters who wanted to ban the procedure. They sent notes for others to deliver, spoke via telephone connection, or invited organizers to visit the White House.

In the past 10 years, however, the Republican Party has undergone a “revolution”, displaying a new desire “to embrace the issue not only as morally fair but politically intelligent,” said Mallory Quigley, spokesperson for Susan B. Anthony. List and Women Speak Out PAC. The group plans to spend $ 52 million this cycle to help elect candidates opposed to abortion rights. Its president, Marjorie Dannenfelser, will be the national co-president of a new campaign coalition, “Pro-life Voices for Trump”.

Over time, the Republican and Democratic parties have taken tougher positions for and against abortion rights.

“There used to be a medium in this country and the candidates would not want to alienate the medium,” said Ari Fleischer, who was press secretary to the White House under President George W. Bush. “And it seems to be over and the two sides are playing on their bases to get maximum participation from their base.”

In addition, said Flesicher, Trump is far less attached to tradition than former presidents and “happy to go where his predecessors did not.”

In his first three years in office, Trump adopted socially conservative policies, particularly on the issue of abortion. He appoints judges who oppose abortion, cuts taxpayer funding for abortion services and portrays Democrats who support abortion rights as being extreme in their opinions.

“President Trump has done more for the pro-life community than any other president, so it is fitting that he is the first president in history to attend the Walk for Life on the National Mall,” said the White House spokesperson Judd Deere.

This is not the first time that Trump has seriously considered an appearance. Last year, he wanted to go and almost attended, according to a discussion person who spoke on condition of anonymity to discuss internal planning. But the trip never happened due to security concerns, so Trump joined the event via a video satellite from the White House Rose Garden.

Trump’s thinking on the matter was simple: if he supported the cause, “why wouldn’t he show up at their big event?” said Matt Schlapp, president of the American Conservative Union and close ally of the White House. He said the appearance would be deeply meaningful to the attendees.

“I made people cry about the fact that he is leaving,” said Schlapp. “It’s a big deal.”

While Schlapp said he did not think Trump’s decision to attend was motivated by election year politics, he said it was nonetheless a “politically intelligent decision” as well as “the right decision morally”.

“This will further strengthen his relationships with conservative activists across the country,” said Schlapp.

In his video speech last year, Trump sent a clear message to the thousands of people facing the cold on the National Mall. “As president, I will always defend the first right of our declaration of independence, the right to life,” he said.

The rhetoric highlighted Trump’s dramatic evolution on the issue from his days as a freewheeling negotiator in New York, when he described himself as “very pro-choice” in a 1999 interview on “Meet the Press “from NBC.

In his 2016 campaign for the Republican nomination, Trump said that his views had changed and that he was now opposed to abortion, but with three exceptions: in the case of rape, incest and when the mother’s life is in danger.

Yet Trump’s misunderstanding of the language of abortion activism was clear, including when he offered a failed response at a TV town hall and was forced to clarify his position on abortion three times. in one day.

Asked, hypothetically, about what would happen if abortion were banned, Trump said there should be “some form of punishment” for women who have it, provoking a violent reaction that succeeded in uniting activists and opponents of abortion rights, including the Walk for Life organizers.

Asked to clarify his position, the Trump campaign initially issued a statement saying he thought the matter should lie with state governments. He then released a second statement that doctors, not women, should be punished for illegal abortions.

Since that time, however, Trump has – to the shock of many – become a darling of the anti-abortion movement.

“These pro-life voters love Donald Trump and they will crawl through the broken glass to get him re-elected,” said Reed, who said he was amazed at the transformation. “Whatever you think of this president, there is no doubt that both politically and politically, he has masterfully capitalized on his pro-life position in a way that I think no one could have imagined he four years ago “,

Critics, on the other hand, accuse Trump of using the march to try to distract from his Senate impeachment trial.

Ilyse Hogue, president of NARAL Pro-Choice America, called it “an act of desperation, plain and simple,” and accused Trump of “taking refuge in his ability to whip a radical anti-choice base, spitting out lies.” when he feels threatened. ” “Alexis McGill Johnson, acting president of the Planned Parenthood Action Fund, accused the president of carrying out” an outrageous attack on our health and rights. “

“While Trump stands with the small number of Americans who want politicians to interfere with their personal health decisions, we will be on the side of almost 80% of Americans who support access to abortion,” a- she declared.

The first march took place on the west steps of the Capitol in January 1974, the year following the decision of the Supreme Court Roe c. Wade, the landmark decision that established a woman’s legal right to abortion.

Copyright © 2020 by the Associated Press. All rights reserved.

.