Late Eoin Kelly and Tadhg Lyons tries clinch Junior Cup for CBS Roscommon

CBS Roscommon captain Ciaran Purcell lifts the cup at The Sportsground in Galway. Photo by Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Attempts from Eoin Kelly and Tadhg Lyons in the closing 9 minutes noticed CBS Roscommon topped Leading Oil Connacht Junior Educational institutions Cup champions for the 2nd time in their background.

Soon after defending manfully in surprising problems during a scoreless very first 50 %, CBS Roscommon turned up the tension following the restart and just after Kelly’s test was transformed by Diarmuid Hession, Lyons built guaranteed of the gain, though there was time for Seán Neary to bag a late consider for the Ballina side.

CBS Roscommon experienced the brighter get started while Hession saw his very long-variety penalty drift wide right after 11 minutes.

St Muredach’s pinned their rivals again into their very own 22 for the relaxation of the 50 percent and with their dominant again row —Oisín Quinn was exceptional — they arrived close to breaking through on events, but a scoreless initial 50 % pleased CBS Roscommon additional.

They received their reward with a Kelly check out in the 51st moment. Lyons’ flying complete 5 minutes afterwards clinched the acquire.

E Kelly, T Lyons tries D Hession con.

S Neary try.

C Betts T Lyons, J Fleming (A Oates 15), A Looby, S Lambe D Hession, C Dolan L Kilcoyne T Tiernan, B Johnson A Hoare, M McAteer E Kelly (S Rohan 58), E Fimho, C Purcell (c).

B Heffernan D Neary (S Neary 54), L Duggan, C Anderson, B Collins B Matheson (T Rogers 56), B Norton L Cronin (C Green 55), C Brown (L Cronin 56), D Hopkins (A Dowd 55) L Feeney (A Forde 18-23 & 58), J Murphy (N Murphy 58) B Molloy (c), O Quinn, S Hopkins.

Gerry Geraghty (CBIRFU).