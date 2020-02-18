[late-leandro-stunner-breaks-perth-hearts-on-asian-debut]

FC Tokyo forward Leandro (proper) fights for the ball with Perth Glory defender Gregory Wuthrich in the course of the AFC Champions League group F football match in between Japans FC Tokyo and Australia’s Perth Glory at the Ajinomoto stadium in Tokyo February 18, 2020. — AFP pic

TOKYO, Feb 18 — Leandro’s wonderful late strike gave FC Tokyo a 1- victory in excess of debutants Perth Glory, as previous Arsenal ahead Park Chu-young scored FC Seoul’s winner against Melbourne Victory in the AFC Champions League today.

In today’s later on kick-off, Beijing Guoan are the initial Chinese side to choose part in this year’s opposition just after most clubs from China had been barred right up until April above Covid-19.

FC Tokyo dominated proceedings against Perth in the Japanese money, but it was a turgid affair that seemed destined for a goalless attract till Leandro’s fantastic winner with 8 minutes to go.

The 26-12 months-outdated designed area on the edge of the box and unleashed a dipping shot that curled within goalkeeper Liam Reddy’s much article.

It manufactured for a disappointing maiden outing for very last year’s A-League runners-up, whose mentor Tony Popovic guided Western Sydney Wanderers to the Asian title in 2014.

In Seoul, Park, 34, struck in the eighth moment to prolong Victory’s getting rid of streak absent to South Korean opposition to 16 video games.

Beijing have been cleared to enjoy Thailand’s Chiangrai United as they have been training outside the house of China, avoiding stringent travel restrictions imposed on Chinese passport-holders all-around Asia.

Nearly 1,900 individuals have now died and additional than 72,000 people today have been infected by the virus in China, with a swathe of sporting activities functions in the location cancelled or postponed. — AFP