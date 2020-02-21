[late-lewandowski-aim-earns-bayern-three-2-earn-in-excess-of-paderborn]

Bayern Munich’s Robert Lewandowski scores the second goal against Paderborn February 22, 2020. ― Reuters pic

BERLIN, Feb 22 ― Bundesliga pacesetters Bayern Munich two times squandered the direct and wanted an 88th minute winner from Robert Lewandowski to conquer bottom club Paderborn three-two in a thrilling recreation nowadays.

The Bavarians, who visit Chelsea in their Champions League very last 16, first leg on Tuesday, have 49 details, four details distinct of second-positioned RB Leipzig, who are at Schalke 04 these days.

“Paderborn challenged us until finally the extremely previous second,” Bayern coach Hansi Flick informed reporters after his team’s eighth acquire in their past nine league games.

“We ended up not precise ample in our attacking recreation and it was a challenging match for us. In the second half we tried out every thing soon after the two-2 to get the three factors. I am pleased with the consequence. But the Chelsea recreation will be a wholly distinctive just one.”

Bayern, who experienced anticipated a considerably less complicated costume rehearsal in advance of their journey to London up coming 7 days, went ahead with a Serge Gnabry work in the 25th minute.

The guests, having said that, experienced warned they would not be piling bodies into defence and they proved it when they levelled a minute just before the crack.

Bayern keeper Manuel Neuer spectacularly unsuccessful to crystal clear the ball following racing out of his box and Dennis Srbeny slipped it by way of his legs and went on to rating.

Bayern had their opponents on the backfoot just after the crack but Paderborn keeper Leopold Zingerle twice denied Lewandowski with superb saves and also stopped Kingsley Coman from scoring.

Poland ahead Lewandowski finally broke the deadlock in the 70th with a tap-in after good do the job from Gnabry, but the pleasure did not last lengthy with Sven Michel finishing off yet another swift crack that caught Bayern’s defence napping five minutes later.

Lewandowski, nonetheless, arrived to the rescue at the time far more, firing household with two minutes remaining from a further Gnabry support for the winner and his 25th intention in 23 league matches. ― Reuters