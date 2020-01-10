Late VAR drama as a defensive howl gift Sheffield United’s win over West Ham leads to a first loss to David Moyes since Hammer’s return

Loading...

A defensive howler gave Sheffield United a 1-0 win over West Ham on Friday night.

Hammer goalkeeper David Martin, who replaced the injured Lukasz Fabianski after only 15 minutes, passed a pass to Fabian Balbuena, who was picked up by John Fleck, who placed the ball in the 53rd minute to Oli McBurnie as the winner.

AFP or licensor

Oli McBurnie scored the only goal of the game

It looked like Robert Snodgrass had scored a point for the guests in added time, but the goal was excluded by VAR for a handball from Declan Rice in preparation.

Despite being guilty of the goal, Martin kept his team when he replaced substitute Lys Mousset from seven meters away.

West Ham’s only shot on goal came late from Manuel Lanzini when Sheffield United’s goalkeeper Dean Henderson matched them.

The result was a first loss to David Moyes in his second term at West Ham.

