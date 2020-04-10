Late ‘Voice’ Star Christina Grimmie’s BF Drops Single with Her Vocals

Play video content

The boyfriend of the former ‘Voice’ star Christina Grimmie – who was shot and killed almost 4 years ago – kept his memory alive with a new song featuring him.

Stephen Rezza just drop “Hard Mode” … and we’re told she got her family okay to sample Christina for the track. Best of all for Christina’s fans – it’s the first of many new songs with her angelic voice.

Rezza’s release is a full-length album of her pop orchestras later this year, titled “Songs for Christina.” That’s because every single track of it has its own vocals, its old music, or even voicemails from it.

This is a touching tribute to Christina. As we reported, in June 2016, the singer – who already appeared on “The Voice” – held a meeting and mood for Orlando fans when a troubled man walked by and opened fire. He then shot and killed himself. Christina is only 22 years old.

Following her death, Stephen helped produce her posthumous album “All Is Vanity,” which dropped in 2017. She started working on “Songs for Christina” … but it stopped when she suffered in a seizure in 2019. He became available Healing of avocado-rich brains Surgeons successfully removed 95% of the mass.

Once he recovered, we were told that Stephen had a new look and was determined to finish the album.

Stephen told TMZ, “I never put these songs on. They were so personal that I didn’t want the world to hear them. Next time I knew I was on an operating table awake, the skull was opened while my brain was working. I was about to lose everything. If I lost or lost the ability to make music, the only thing I would regret was not finishing this album for him. “

BTW, Stephen’s “Hard Mode” is now available for streaming services. It’s about continuity when God switches the switch, and it’s the only album song ever written after its operation.

Helluva way to endure.

#RIPChristina