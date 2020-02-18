[later-bedtime-for-pre-schoolers-linked-to-childhood-obesity]

by: CNN
(CNN) — A new study has linked a later bedtime with an increased risk of obesity for pre-schoolers.
The study, in Tuesday’s Journal of Pediatrics, encourages parents to maintain regular bedtime routines for their children. Researchers found that children who habitually went to sleep late had a wider waist and higher body mass index, or BMI.
Going to bed late in this year-long study of 107 children in Sweden was defined as after 9 p.m.
A commentary on the article suggests late bedtime is not the only factor in early childhood obesity. Other factors may include excess screen time, inadequate exercise, and bad general health habits in the family.
Additionally, researchers say a consistent bedtime routine for pre-school children appears to be more important overall than an early bedtime.
