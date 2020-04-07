Latest coronavirus: India close to 5000 marks, Maharashtra crossed 1000 – news from India

The total number of coronavirus cases in India has reached 5000 marks with a total of 4789 cases registered by late evening, including 124 deaths, eight of which occurred in the last 24 hours, according to the latest figures available to the Ministry of Health.

Maharashtra also became the first Indian state to record more than 1,000 positive cases as the state administration recorded 1,018, including 116 fresh cases recorded in Mumbai alone, however, the central government figure for that state is still 28 less than a thousand.

In some good news, the health ministry said government efforts to curb the hardest-hit clusters have come to fruition, especially in Agra, Noida, Bhilwara, East Delhi and Pathanamthitta due to proactive measures taken at the country level. Health officials also stressed the importance of containment and social distance measures in the overall strategy to curb the spread of pathogens, citing a recent ICMR study that, coronavirus, says a coronavirus-positive person could end up infecting over 400 others restrictions that can limit the spread per infected person to 2.5 people.

However, there is still no decision on a possible extension of the three-week closure across the country in light of the demands of states like Uttar Pradesh, Telangana, Maharashtra and Karnataka favoring the extension. Rajasthan, Madhya Pradesh and Punjab are also in favor of maintaining restrictions after April 14.

In other major developments, the Center said it issued guidelines to states to simplify the management of coronavirus disease, dividing health care facilities into three categories – Centers for Sickness, Covid Health Centers and Dedicated Covid Hospitals to separate management of mild, moderate and severe cases.

Testing country capacity has also witnessed a gradual increase and the total number of samples tested is now 1.07,006, including 11795 samples tested on Monday and Tuesday.

One hundred thirty-six state laboratories and 59 private laboratories are authorized to currently test Covid-19, even as rapid tests have begun, which include antibody testing and the first set of results confirmed by the Pune laboratory.

Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal has announced that his government will step up testing along with finding, treatment, teamwork and monitoring. He cited the example of South Korea, saying that mass testing required the disease before it exploded as in other urban centers in Europe and America. The Delhi government has ordered the testing of conventional test kits for 50,000 people and rapid test kits for testing 100,000 people and announced that random testing in hot places will soon begin.

According to Worldometre, a website that tracks the total number of coronavirus cases in the world, India has the lowest test rate per million – 102– of the population among the top 34 countries battling coronaviruses.

Himachal Pradesh and Tamil Nadu decided to follow the leader of the Center as they were the first to reduce the salaries of all public representatives, including MPPs and ministers, by 30% a year, and also merged the MLA Development Fund for the next two years with state funds earmarked for Efforts for the retention of Covid-19 and the latter ordered the use of Rs one crore from the MLA Fund to buy medical equipment, drugs and to fund other coronavirus prevention initiatives.

In other important news, states continued to encourage Tablighi Jamaat participants from the March events in Delhi to contact the authorities to assist in effective safeguards, the Panj government gave them (Tablighi workers) a 24-hour deadline to access the nearest police stations and Delhi police also issued a similar order. Authorities in Maharastira complained that around 50-60 attendees turned off their phones and tried to hide in the state.

