Latest coronavirus information for April 17, 2020: Stay updates

CPS teachers share what remote mastering seems like

Rosa Jimenez-Hernandez didn’t know what to anticipate when she opened her notebook this week to remotely instruct her fifth quality language arts course for the 1st time.

To her shock, a dozen of her Sadlowski Elementary college students have been already logged on, waiting around for their scheduled on the internet video clip conference with their trainer. The next working day, it was up to 15 little ones.

But Jimenez-Hernandez wasn’t supplying them a lecture or a typical lesson — it was scavenger hunt time. Her pupils ran around their households for five minutes hunting for products their trainer experienced detailed.

“It’s not tutorial at all. It’s interaction, it is are you alive and effectively, and let’s have some pleasurable jointly,” Jimenez-Hernandez said. “If they know that there is heading to be some thing exciting likely on, they’ll have more of a reason to be a part of us.”

Like Jimenez-Hernandez, lecturers all throughout the town are attempting to appear up with creative techniques to preserve children engaged and conquer the challenges of training from house — which include a large engineering deficit — as Chicago Community Schools’ distant understanding strategy rolls out.

“We’re all likely to be guiding,” Jimenez-Hernandez mentioned, noting that she’s continue to seeking to access half her college students. “And we’re just heading to have to determine it out alongside one another.”

Read the full tale from Nader Issa.

6:18 a.m. ‘I sense like I misplaced the battle for my husband,’ widow of lifeless Cook dinner County Jail detainee suggests

Nickolas Lee was battling to breathe, significantly less keep up his end of the dialogue as he talked on the telephone with his wife Saturday evening from a Stroger Medical center bed.

“I instructed him a good deal of people today are beating this factor, and he was going to be 1 of them,” Cassandra Lee-Greer advised her higher college sweetheart.

The 42-year-aged, who had been transferred to Stroger from the Cook County Jail just six times before, died Sunday morning.

Lee finished up in jail in February for a 2018 armed robbery — a scenario he thought he experienced a fantastic shot of beating.

But in March, he observed two detainees on his tier experienced the flu-like indications that sounded like what his spouse had been telling him had been telltale indicators of an ailment spreading throughout the globe. A several times later, he arrived down with a sore throat. Chills, muscle mass aches and a reduction of perception of smell and taste followed. He tested good for COVID-19. A 7 days afterwards, he was transported from the jail’s Cermak healthcare facility to Stroger, exactly where he died of cardiac arrest probable brought on by complications linked to coronavirus.

He was the third Prepare dinner County Jail detainee to die after contracting COVID-19.

Reporter Andy Grimm has the total story.

6:33 a.m. Let’s preserve our foot on the gas in opposition to the coronavirus, Chicago — it is doing work

The coronavirus continue to be-at-household order has not been simple on Chicago. But we can’t let up — or the bug could occur roaring back.

We know it is tough to be indoors. We see the overall economy cratering. We see the work becoming dropped.

Statewide on Thursday, there were some grim quantities, way too: Health officers declared that a further 125 individuals had died from the virus. That’s the optimum range of COVID-19 deaths in Illinois in a solitary working day. The point out also noted 1,140 confirmed new circumstances, elevating the complete to 25,733. Additional than 1,000 Illinoisans have died in all.

Irrespective of this, Gov. J.B. Pritzker for days has signaled some optimism dependent on the doubling level of infections slowing down. And his keep-at-property buy is slowing the spread of the virus in Chicago — flattening the curve — City Corridor suggests.

Mayor Lori Lightfoot’s administration declared Wednesday that the town has noticed 9,666 confirmed scenarios of the coronavirus instances and 347 COVID-19 deaths as of this week. But the metropolis could have suffered a lot more than 62,000 COVID-19 circumstances and 2,000 fatalities by now experienced Pritzker not issued his get on March 21 and had the metropolis not shut its parks and lakefront, officers say.

Study the total editorial from the Chicago Solar-Moments Editorial Board right here.