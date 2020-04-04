Latest coronavirus news for April 4, 2020: Live updates

The Latest

Illinois adjusts on the fly to meet medical supply needs in a coronavirus ‘Wild West’

Deputy Gov. Christian Mitchell says his people are being told agents of foreign governments are in China with cash to make purchases directly from factories to get supplies for themselves. Rich Hein/Chicago Sun-Times

In a state where the government usually operates on the basis of buy now, pay later (often much, much later), the emergency of the coronavirus pandemic has required a decidedly different approach.

About two weeks ago, Illinois officials tracked down a supply of 1.5 million potentially life-saving N95 respirator masks in China through a middleman in the Chicago area and negotiated a deal to buy them.

One day before they were expecting to complete the purchase, they got a call in the morning from the supplier informing them he had to get a check to the bank by 2 p.m. that day, or the deal was off. Other bidders had surfaced.

Realizing there was no way the supplier could get to Springfield and back by the deadline, Illinois assistant comptroller Ellen Andres jumped in her car and raced north on I-55 with a check for $3,469,600.

From the other end, Jeffrey Polen, president of The Moving Concierge in Lemont, drove south. Polen isn’t in the medical supply business, but he “knows a guy,” an old friend who specializes in working with China’s factories.

As they drove, Andres and Polen arranged to meet in the parking lot of a McDonald’s restaurant just off the interstate in Dwight. They made the handoff there.

Polen made it back to his bank with 20 minutes to spare. Illinois already has received part of the mask shipment. There’s more on the way.

That’s just a taste of the “Wild West” world of emergency procurement taking place over the past several weeks as the state fights for equipment and supplies to protect frontline workers and patients in the battle against COVID-19.

9:30 a.m. Some states receive masks with dry rot, broken ventilators

Some states and cities that have been shipped masks, gloves, ventilators and other essential equipment from the nation’s medical stockpile to fight the coronavirus have gotten an unwelcome surprise: the material is unusable.

Nearly 6,000 medical masks sent to Alabama had dry rot and a 2010 expiration date. More than 150 ventilators sent to Los Angeles were broken and had to be repaired. In Oregon, it was masks with faulty elastic that could cause the straps to snap, exposing medical workers to the disease.

”Several of the shipments we have received from the strategic national stockpile contained (personal protective equipment) well past expiration dates and, while we are being told much of the expired equipment is capable of being used for COVID-19 response, they would not be suitable for use in surgical settings,” Charles Boyle, a spokesman for Oregon Gov. Kate Brown, said in an email.

He said some of the equipment had been purchased during the H1N1 outbreak more than a decade ago and that the masks with the fragile elastic had been among products previously recalled by the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. The state did not distribute them to medical workers.

9:04 a.m. Chicagoans to collectively show gratitude to front-line workers Saturday night

Chicagoans are being encouraged to make some noise in support of those on the front line of the coronavirus pandemic.

At 8 p.m. Saturday, Chicagoans are asked to go outside on their balconies or open windows and make noise by cheering, clapping or banging on pots and pans.

“As a salute to those fighting COVID-19 on the front lines, let’s get loud as a community and celebrate their bravery!” a flier circulating social media read.

The event was inspired by similar movements in other cities around the world, such as San Francisco, New York and Italy.

— Madeline Kenney

8:30 a.m. Fire goalie Connor Sparrow, a registered nurse, asks for healthcare workers to be supported

Like most people, Fire goalkeeper Connor Sparrow admires everybody working in healthcare against COVID-19. He’s seeing the suffering of those infected, how wearing an N95 mask takes a toll on the front-line employees, and wants us as a society to support them in any way possible as they try to combat the pandemic.

“It’s not going to be gone in a few days. It’s not going to be gone over the weekend,” Sparrow said. “It’s going to be here for a good amount of time and we need to make sure we’re doing everything we can to support the people that constitute our healthcare system to make sure it’s running as smoothly and efficiently as possible.”

But unlike most people, Sparrow is a registered nurse (in Tennessee and Utah). His sister Zoey is a nurse working at a hospital in St. Louis, and he has cousins who are also nurses working directly against the pandemic.

For Sparrow, he said it’s not really feasible for him to work as a nurse right now. He wouldn’t want to put his teammates at risk when they do eventually reunite, and he also said he talked with Zoey and they made a pact she’d be the one taking part.

But, as Connor Sparrow pointed out, in some ways everybody is taking part in the fight against the coronavirus.

8:00 a.m. Assessor trying to ensure Cook County property values adjusted to reflect ‘coronavirus effect’

Knowing many residents are facing economic uncertainty from the coronavirus pandemic, Cook County Assessor Fritz Kaegi said Friday that all homes, businesses and other real estate parcels could see their property values adjusted due to COVID-19’s effect on the market.

The first-term assessor said analysts in his office are looking for data from natural disasters and other economic crises to understand what could happen to property values in Cook County, but even with those comparisons the challenge coronavirus presents is unmatched.

“This is different because, for all of us to be safe and to get ahead of [coronavirus], we’ve had to shut down so many different sectors of the economy and economic activity,” Kaegi said.

“We’re trying to be mindful of all of that and try to reflect as best we can with the data that we have how the crisis is affecting different people’s lives,” Kaegi said.

All property owners will get a notification from the assessor’s office. Owners of west and south suburban properties already scheduled to be reassessed this year will receive a reassessment notice, while property owners in the northern suburbs and Chicago will receive a notice letting them know that the coronavirus may have affected their property values and what their new, adjusted value could be.

7:25 a.m. McCormick Place ready for potential patient surge as Illinois tops 8,900 coronavirus cases

Health officials on Friday announced 53 more deaths across Illinois have been attributed to the coronavirus, another record daily high that raises the statewide death toll to 210 since the pandemic first hit.

The state’s case tally now stands at 8,904, with another 1,209 newly confirmed cases of COVID-19, according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.

The latest numbers were announced as Gov. J.B. Pritzker and Mayor Lori Lightfoot unveiled the first phase of a massive field hospital being set up with the help of the Army Corps of Engineers at McCormick Place East.

“Five short days ago, this was an empty convention hall. There was truly nothing here,” Pritzker said. “I’m genuinely blown away by what’s happened here.

“When I walked into this building and saw how it was transformed in just five days, I was truly flooded with an overwhelming sense of pride and patriotism.”

Three exhibition halls at the convention center are being converted into medical wings, one of which had 500 beds ready to use by Friday, officials said. Another 2,500 beds will be installed in stages to meet what officials say could be a peak in coronavirus diagnoses in Chicago around mid-April.

7:15 a.m. Finding much to be grateful for, even during a pandemic

While we’re going through this unusual time, I find it helpful to focus on what I have, not what I am missing. I’ve made a list of everything I’m grateful for. There are more than 300 things on it, and I keep adding.

They are things from my past as well as the present. They include people, objects, services, living conditions and experiences. Every day, I try to spend three minutes thinking about one or more items on the list. It has helped me to not take my blessings for granted.

On my list are the big things — family, friends and fairly good health — as well as the less important stuff, such as parks, washing machines and paper towels.

One item on my list is to always remember how much better my life is, even in these challenging times, than it was for my recently deceased 96-year-old mother or my great-grandparents.

I ask myself whether I’d rather be alive in 2020, 1920, 1820 or earlier. The answer is easy.

Read Saturday’s Letters to the Editor post here.