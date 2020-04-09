Latest coronavirus news for April 9, 2020: Live updates

The latest

Security firm hiring 300-plus positions for McCormick Place field hospital

Ashlee Rezin Garcia/Sun-Times

A security and facility services company is coordinating virtual hiring events in Chicago to staff the COVID-10 field hospital constructed inside the McCormick Place Convention Center.

The company is looking to hire for more than 300 positions to work 12-hour shifts — 6 a.m. to 6 p.m. or 6 p.m. to 6 a.m. — at an hourly rate of $20 to $25.

Applicants can apply online at jobs.aus.com.

Read more about the McCormick Place field hospital here.

News

2:10 p.m. United Center packed with 77,840 pounds of food destined for Chicago food pantries

Provided by United Center

Instead of an ice rink or basketball court, the floor of the United Center is currently packed from end to end with nearly 2,600 boxes of food.

As of Thursday, a whopping 77,840 pounds of rice, beans, pasta, tuna, tomato sauce, peanut butter, canned vegetables and other non-perishable items filled every inch of the normal playing surface.

The result is a stunning photo exemplifying the 21,000-seat arena’s abrupt transformation from sporting venue — in a coronavirus-free alternate reality, it would have been prepped for the scheduled Bulls-Nets game on Saturday — to pandemic logistics hub.

The food has been relocated to free up space in the Greater Chicago Food Depository’s main warehouse, according to GCFD senior manager Greg Trotter.

Read the full story from reporter Ben Pope.

1:45 p.m. Federal judge orders new coronavirus safety policies at Cook County Jail but refuses to release inmates

A federal judge on Thursday denied a bid by Cook County Jail detainees for release or transfer amid the coronavirus outbreak but ordered Sheriff Tom Dart to implement new policies to keep inmates safe.

U.S. District Judge Matthew Kennelly ordered Dart to begin prompt coronavirus testing of detainees who exhibit symptoms of the virus by Saturday. He said the sheriff must also enforce social distancing when taking in new inmates.

An adequate amount of soap or hand sanitizer must be available for inmates to frequently clean their hands, the judge said, and staff must receive sanitation supplies. Finally, the judge said the sheriff must “provide face masks to all detainees who are quarantined.”

Given those measures, the judge said he would not order the sheriff to move inmates to other forms of custody.

Read the full story from reporters Jon Seidel and Andy Grimm.

11:22 a.m. Mayor Lori Lightfoot drives around city telling groups to ‘break it up’

Mayor Lori Lightfoot is taking matters into her own hands to enforce the state’s stay-at-home order.

During her announcement that citywide liquor sales will be closed at 9 p.m. because too many people have been congregating outside stores that sell alcohol, Lightfoot said she drove around on the Far North Side Tuesday and told people she saw hanging out in groups to “break it up.”

And the mayor said she plans to do more of the same.

In the Wednesday news conference, Lightfoot said that on Tuesday alone, the Chicago Police Department issued “hundreds” of dispersal orders across “every one of” the city’s 22 police districts.

“That’s utterly unacceptable. When you do that, you are putting yourself at risk and endangering others, including potentially costing more lives. You’re also putting an additional burden on our public safety resources, which are already strained,” she said.

Read the full story on the citywide liquor curfew.

10:41 Cook County prepares refrigerated warehouse to store thousands of bodies, anticipating ‘surge’ in COVID-19 deaths

To prepare for a surge in COVID-19 deaths, Cook County officials on Thursday opened a refrigerated warehouse to store thousands of additional bodies.

The 66,000-square foot refrigerated “surge center” can hold more than 2,000 bodies, and is located about five miles from the county’s Near West Side morgue, according to a statement office of Cook County Board President Toni Preckwinkle.

So far, the county has seen more than 300 deaths from the coronavirus, making up more than 70% of COVID-19 deaths statewide.

“While my hope is that we have made plans that we will not have to utilize, I realize that my administration has a responsibility to prepare for a surge in deaths due to the COVID-19 pandemic,” Preckwinkle said in the statement. “We are working diligently to ensure that the victims of this virus are treated with dignity while under our care.”

Read the full story from reporter David Struett.

9:41 a.m. National Stockpile has already distributed 90% of available PPE supplies

The Strategic National Stockpile is nearly out of the N95 respirators, surgical masks, face, shields, gowns and other medical supplies desperately needed to protect front-line medical workers treating coronavirus patients.

The Department of Health and Human Services told The Associated Press Wednesday that the federal stockpile was in the process of deploying all remaining personal protective equipment in its inventory.

The HHS statement confirms federal documents released Wednesday by the House Oversight and Reform Committee showing that about 90% of the personal protective equipment in the stockpile has been distributed to state and local governments.

HHS spokeswoman Katie McKeogh said the remaining 10% will be kept in reserve to support federal response efforts.

Read the full story here.

8:20 a.m. Illinois unemployment claims continue to climb

With a startling 6.6 million people seeking jobless benefits last week, the United States has reached a grim landmark: Roughly one in 10 workers have lost their jobs in just the past three weeks.

In Illinois, 200,940 people filed for unemployment benefits in the week ended April 4. That’s up from 178,421 claims a week earlier, the Labor Department reported.

The figures collectively constitute the largest and fastest string of job losses in records dating to 1948. They paint a picture of a job market that is quickly unraveling as businesses have shut down across the country because of the coronavirus outbreak. More than 20 million American may lose jobs this month.

Read the full story on the latest unemployment numbers here.

6:49 a.m. Chicago firefighter dies of COVID-19 complications

A Chicago firefighter died Tuesday evening after a battle with the coronavirus, according to a Chicago Fire Department spokesman.

“CFD has lost one of our own to complications of COVID-19. Firefighter Mario Araujo, a proud member of CFD Truck Company 25 passed away this evening,” department spokesman Larry Langford tweeted Tuesday.

Araujo, 49, joined the fire department in October 2003 and spent most of his career on Truck 25, which operates out of Engine 102 in Rogers Park on the North Side, Langford said. He is the first member of the fire department to die of the virus.

“This tragic loss underscores the seriousness that we face as a city and a nation,” Langford said. “CFD members put themselves in harm’s way without hesitation to selflessly uphold the oath they took to be there for every person they encounter during an emergency situation.”

Read the full story from Sam Kelly here.

6:18 a.m. 150 cases of coronavirus found in 20 Lake County nursing homes

At least 150 cases of the coronavirus have been confirmed in 20 nursing homes across north suburban Lake County.

Each of the 20 long-term care facilities has at least two cases of COVID-19, Lake County health officials said, though they did not name the facilities. Officials could not be reached for further details Thursday morning.

The number of Lake County nursing homes with positive cases of COVID-19 has nearly doubled since last week, when 11 facilities housed 62 cases.

As of Wednesday, 1,044 cases of the coronavirus had been reported in Lake County, with 23 deaths, health officials said.

Read the full story here.

New Cases

Analysis & Commentary

6:40 a.m. ‘Your instinct is to run to the patient’ — but you can’t

The COVID-19 pandemic is not taking place in a vacuum. Car accidents and gunshots and burns and falls and heart attacks and strokes still happen, and those patients, too, are rushed to Level One trauma centers such as Mount Sinai Hospital, where every patient who rolls in must be treated as if they have COVID-19.

“Your instinct is to run to the patient,” said ER nurse Kimberly Lipetzky, who had just treated a man who had fallen 20 feet off a roof. As medical staff tended to him, they discovered he had been sick for a week, probably with COVID-19, so “then you have this added level.”

What does that added level mean? If you wear PPE — personal protective equipment — to see a COVID-19 patient, you first must strip off the gown and gloves and booties and hairnets and mask before seeing the next patient, or risk infecting someone who may not have the deadly ailment. And if you’re not suited up and a COVID patient suddenly gets into trouble, you have put on all that PPE — and fast.

“Someone is in respiratory distress. You’ve got to move quickly,” said Lipetzky. “Got to goggle and gown and hair cover. It’s a lot.”

Neil Steinberg has more from inside Mount Sinai Hospital.