Latest Iowa poll: Sanders has a 7-point lead

Sen. Bernie Sanders (I-VT) has a 7-point lead in Iowa in the state caucus on Monday, according to a final poll by Emerson College and local television station 7 Iowa News published on Sunday.

The poll, which surveyed “likely Democratic caucus supporters” from January 30 to February 2, shows Sanders at 28%, followed by main Democratic rival Joe Biden at 21%.

The Vermont senator and former vice president are the only two candidates to reach more than 20% in the survey, while former South Bend, Indiana, Mayor Pete Buttigieg, Senator Elizabeth Warren (D-MA) and Senator Amy Klobuchar (D- MN) are 15%, 14% and 11% respectively.

Emerson noted that Sanders had dropped 2 points from its last poll, with 7 News Iowa taking place from January 23 to January 26.

The new poll polled 852 Democratic and independent voters who registered by landline, cellphone and Internet surveys, with a margin of error of +/- 3.3 points.