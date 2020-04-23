Latest Odds and Prop bets for the First Round

The NFL Draft 2020 will take place Thursday night and, as usual, will meet him with a valuable mixture of hope, doubt and certainty.

Ironically, in a draft where punishment is at the highest level, the overall first election is the only aspect of the draft that cannot be debated, with the Cincinnati Bengals going to use it to draw up a draft for LSU quarterback Joe Burrow.

Behind Burrow, Ohio State edge rusher is widely expected to be the second player off the board, although the goal is still unclear after the Washington Redskins report has listened to offers to choose their second.

What is certain is that the 2020 edition of the draft will be a financial bonanza for bookies. With sports fans starving for direct sports over the past five weeks due to the coronavirus pandemic, bets have fallen. However, that has changed ahead of the draft with sportsbooks throughout the US reporting record numbers in terms of the number of bettors and the total amount at stake.

The following is a combination of the best prop bets for draft night.

Who will be the third chosen player?

While Joe Burrow and Chase Young are guaranteed to be the first two choices, the identity of the third player outside the board is far from clear. A number of bookmakers have Ohio Young Ohio cornerback Jeffrey Okudah as favorites to choose, but with the Detroit Lions calling for the right to choose their third overall the situation can change.

“Joe Burrow and Chase Young have enough certainty to be first and second, but the third overall choice is in the air,” Steve Baumohl, one of the founders and chief of trade at RedZone.bet, told Newsweek. “We have Jeffrey Okudah as a favorite of 11/10 but it’s really quite open, especially with this option being a trading place that makes it possible for teams that want to jump.

Oddschecker has Okudah on 8/5 who will be drawn third, while DraftKings makes it on 3/5 to become the second defensive player chosen behind Young.

Who will be the second chosen quarterback?

Joe Burrow was shoo-in to be the first overall pick, but nothing was specified as far as the second quarterback would be chosen. Old Alabama Quarterback Tagovailoa appeared to be the second signal caller from the board, but worries about his fitness have since dampened that belief.

DraftKings makes Tagovailoa a 3/5 favorite to become the second chosen quarterback, with Oregon caller Justin Herbert on 23/20 and Utah Love Jordan State on 25/1. Fox Bet also has Tagovailoa on 3/5 and Cinta on 25/1, while Herbert even disputes.

Which team will choose Tua Tagovailoa?

For months, the Miami Dolphins seemed intent on using their number 5 pick on Old Tagovailoa, but on Wednesday the NFL Network’s Ian Rapoport suggested Miami could trade to land offensive attacks and sustain offensive lines that were rated as the worst in the league. last season.

Despite rumors, dolphins remain a favorite to land at the Alabama midfielder. DraftKings and has Miami as 4/5 favorites to compose Tagovailoa, followed while dolphins 17/25 favorite with Fox Bet.

The Los Angeles Chargers are the second favorite on 2/1 and 11/4 with two bookmakers, followed by the Jacksonville Jaguars on 12/1 and 8/1.

Old Quarterback Tagovailoa from Alabama performed during the NFL Scouting Combine at the Lucas Oil Stadium on February 27 in Indianapolis, Indiana.

Joe Robbins / Getty

Which players will be selected in the top five?

Aside from Joe Burrow and Chase Young, betting makers believe Tua Tagovailoa and Jeffrey Okudah are almost guaranteed to enter the top five. According to DraftKings, the two 1/2 players to be among the first five players selected, followed by Alabama offensive tackle Jedrick Wills on 3/5 and Oregon quarterback Justin Herbert on 4/5 and Iowa tackling Tristan Wirfs on 7/4.

FanDuel, meanwhile, considered Burrow, Young and Tagovailoa nailed in the top five picks. Clemson safey / linebacker is 9/10 being one of the first five names of the board, with Herbert and Wirfs respectively on 9/5 and 5/2 and Louisville handling Mekhi Becton on 7/2 and Wills on 4/1.

The first BPR has been prepared

Georgia D’Andre Swift is a betting tip to be the first to back off the board. The Georgia product is a favorite of 1/2 with Sugar House, Bet MGM and DraftKings, followed by Jonathan Taylor of Wisconsin respectively on 2/1 and 4/1.

Ohio State Star J.K. Dobbins is 5/1 with Bet MGM and 6/1 with Sugar House and Draft Kings, while LSU re-runs Clyde Edwards-Helaire is 7/1 with the first and 3/1 with the last pair.

Total WR drawn up in the first round

The 2020 draft is filled with talents at wide receivers, such that a number of franchises have talked openly about not selecting widths until the next round considering the available talent pool.

The over / under line in the number of wide receiver selected in the first round is set at 5.5. Over is 7/10 with MGM Bet and DraftKings, while under is 6/5 and 34/20 respectively.

The first wide receiver is designed

Despite the level of talent in that position, the race to become the first wide receiver chosen in the NFL Draft 2020 will drop Oklahoma speedster CeeDee Lamb and his Alabama partner Jerry Jeudy. The first is a 19/20 favorite with DraftKings and Sugar House and even clashes with Fox Bet, while Jeudy is 5/4 with a former partner and 21/20 with the latter.

The total QB was arranged in the first round

The over / under line is set at 4.5. Over is 23/5 and 9/2 respectively with DraftKings and Bet MGM, while under is at 3/20 with both bookies.