latest-updates-on-tennessee-tornado:-rescue-efforts-continue-in-putnam-co.,-three-remain-missing

Communities hit hard by deadly storms are moving into the second day of recovery efforts.

Early Tuesday, at least one tornado ripped across Benton, Davidson, Putnam and Wilson counties, killing at least 24 people in Tennessee and injuring dozens more.

The storm left destruction in its wake as it leveled homes and businesses, snapped trees and utility poles and scattered debris and shattered glass. Thousands remain without power.

Here’s what you need to know Wednesday:

7 p.m. NWS identifies Putnam tornado as EF-4

According to the National Weather Service in Nashville, the deadly tornado that hit Putnam County on Tuesday was rated as an EF-4 with 175 mph winds.

The tornado that touched down in Nashville and Wilson Counties were rated as an EF-3.

The tornado resulted in 18 fatalities, 88 injuries and three people are still missing. The path and width of the tornado that caused devastating damage in four counties will be determined in the coming days, NWS officials said.

BREAKING…survey update from Putnam Co.: -EF-4 tornado (175 mph winds)

-18 fatalities, 88 injuries, 3 still missing

-Path and width will be determined in coming days

-First violent tornado in @NWSNashville area since 4/10/2009 — NWS Nashville (@NWSNashville) March 5, 2020

5: 45 p.m. NWS says 50 miles of damage caused by same tornado

Surveyors with the National Weather Service in Nashville have confirmed at least 50.25 miles of damage from Tuesday morning’s storms were caused by the same tornado in Davidson, Wilson and Smith counties.

The long path, which is subject to change as surveys of the damage continue, is believed to have started with a touchdown somewhere near John C. Tune Airport in Davidson County and ended 3.5 miles west of Gordonsville in Smith County.

NWS still has not completed surveying Putnam County, and could not yet confirm whether the damage there was created by the same tornado or another carried by the same storm.

“It was one long track, and we’re continuing to work on where it began and ended,” meteorologist Brendan Schaper said.

The damage in Putnam County is at least an EF-3 rating, but that assessment could go up as the rest of the damage is assessed.

5: 15 p.m. Putnam County EMA missing persons list drops to 3

The number of missing persons in Putnam County was reduced to 3 Wednesday after the list dropped periodically during the day, according to the Putnam County Emergency Management Agency, which is frequently updating the list.

Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter asked the public to call 931-646-4636 (INFO) with any information. Those seeking to donate or volunteer are asked to email [email protected] or call 931-646-4636.

3: 31 p.m. Death toll reaches 25, Lebanon police confirm

Lebanon police confirmed an adult male was found dead in a part of the city dealing with the worst damage from Tuesday morning’s tornado.

LPD did not release additional details on the individual, but said he was found in a facility on Eastgate Boulevard.

“There are several efforts going on right now: Volunteers helping with cleanup, fire and rescue trying to get into buildings as fast as we can on search missions, doing that process. It’s all fluid and happening at one time,” Lebanon Police Department Sgt. PJ Hardy said.

No other reports of missing persons in Lebanon have been filed to the department, Hardy said, but he could not rule out that another person may be discovered.

3: 05 p.m. What we know from Nashville NWS damage surveys

National Weather Service crews set out to continue surveys of areas affected by Tuesday’s deadly tornado Wednesday morning.

Though some are revisiting areas already surveyed Tuesday, such as Donelson, others are traveling to Cookeville in Putnam County to assess the damage for the first time.

Meteorologist Brendan Schaper confirmed crews were still working in Davidson, Wilson and Putnam counties to assess the damage from the storm. Officials are still working to find their way to the areas most severely hit, as road closures and storm damage is restricting access.

“We’d like to reiterate that the severe threat was there a couple days in advance and was increasing as we got into the day Monday. We urge people to gather multiple ways to get warnings because one source is not enough,” he said.

Schaper suggested buying NOAA weather radios, to which the NWS sends alerts as soon as they’re released.

“We won’t know how long it took to get the sirens going for a long time, we’re just trying to get a grasp on what really happened,” he said.

Wednesday morning, Nashville NWS posted preliminary information from damage survey teams assessing Davidson, Wilson and Smith counties. The organization noted that the preliminary information is not a tornado count.

John C. Tune area: EF-2 (130 mph)

Germantown/North Nashville: EF-2 (125 mph)

East Nashville/Five Points: EF-3 (136-140 mph)

Donelson: EF-3 (160-165 mph)

Mt. Juliet: EF-3 (155-160 mph)

Lebanon in Smith County: EF-1

Though there might be some light rain Wednesday night south of Interstate 40, no storms are expected and Schaper said the weekend is expected to be clear.

2: 57 p.m. TEMA: state of emergency still stands

Tennessee remains under a state of emergency Wednesday afternoon, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency confirmed.

“There are no damage totals to report currently as several counties remain engaged in debris removal, response and life-safety operations,” according to TEMA. “Recovery resources to help with home and property clean up, shelters and other assistance is being made available.”

Davidson, Wilson and Putnam counties are among the hardest-hit in the state, TEMA stated. Benton, Carroll, Fentress, Overton and Smith counties have been impacted with fallen trees, blocked roads and other consequences of the deadly storms.

Officials have confirmed 24 weather-related deaths across four Middle Tennessee counties: 18 in Putnam, three in Wilson, two in Davidson and one in Benton County.

TEMA established a recovery resource page for those affected by the storms.

2: 49 p.m. MNPS closes for remainder of the week

Metro Nashville Public Schools announced Wednesday afternoon it would also close Thursday and Friday.

Before and after care programs will also close and extracurricular activities will be cancelled, excluding TSSAA tournament games and district-planned community meetings, the school district stated in a release Wednesday.

More than a dozen schools remain without power as Nashville Electric Service officials work to repair power lines, which has also caused traffic delays, according to the release.

“Nashvillians have experienced a traumatic event and we know it will take time to heal,” MNPS interm Director Adrienne Battle said in the release. “Closing the rest of the week will allow time for that healing process, allow our staff and students to volunteer in the community, and give our district a chance to prepare our facilities for normal operation starting on Monday.”

YMCA Fun Company will operate inclement weather sites:

Hattie Cotton, 1033 W Greenwood Ave,

Harpeth Valley, 2840 Learning Lane

Norman Binkley, 4700 W Longdale Drive

KIPP Antioch, 3655 Murfreesboro Pike

Tulip Grove, 441 Tyler Drive

2: 34 p.m. Cheatham County Schools to collect donation items for Community Resource Center

Cheatham County didn’t sustain the severe damage in the aftermath of Tuesday’s deadly tornado that other areas of Middle Tennessee did, but some of its citizens are stepping up to help.

The Cheatham County School District will collect donation items through Wednesday, March 11 to deliver to the Community Resource Center in Nashville, the district announced on its Facebook page. Donation boxes are available in each school and the district’s central office in Ashland City.

Some items to donate include trash bags, paper towels, diapers, bleach, batteries, baby food, baby bottles, baby pacifiers and personal hygiene products.

2: 08 p.m.: What to know about transit service Wednesday, Thursday

WeGo operations staff has spent the past 36 hours assessing road and track conditions in Davidson and Wilson counties.

The WeGo Star train service will not operate Wednesday afternoon or Thursday morning, the company stated in a news release. Officials are still working with Tennessee Emergency Management Agency and Nashville Electric Service to clear tracks.

All local bus service routes have been restored, though some remain detoured. WeGo operations posted information about those detours online. Agencies are working to fully restore service to 56 Gallatin, 4 Shelby, 29 Jefferson and 6 Lebanon routes.

“Safety is our number one priority, so please be aware that there may be additional delays as bus operators are proceeding cautiously, particularly through affected areas,” the release states. “Operational management will continue to monitor road conditions and update customers through all of our channels.

“Expect further updates for regarding Thursday morning’s train service this evening.”

For more updates, check Google Transit or the Transit app, or follow WeGo on social media.

1: 43 p.m. Piedmont pipeline system ‘operating normally’

Piedmont Natural Gas reported Wednesday that its pipeline system is “operating safely and normally” after sustaining “extensive” damage in the aftermath of Tuesday’s deadly tornado and storms.

About 200 customers affected by the tornado called the company Tuesday, prompting crews to shut off service to destroyed buildings and homes, according to a news release issued Wednesday.

Officials advised calling call 911 or Piedmont Natural Gas at 1-800-752-7504 to report suspected damage to natural gas lines, meters or facilities. Residents should not attempt to remove or repair the gas lines themselves.

“Immediately after the tornado passed through, we quickly mobilized crews to respond to customer calls of suspected natural gas leaks in homes or businesses as a result of the storm,” said Piedmont Natural Gas Senior Vice President Sasha Weintraub. “In the coming days, we will continue to work closely with customers and local authorities to ensure affected communities remain safe during the cleanup period.

“The safety and welfare of our customers and communities are a top priority for Piedmont Natural Gas. We will stand by these communities as they turn to cleanup and restoration, ensuring we are offering the highest standard of customer service.”

1: 38 p.m. ‘Massive damage’ to John C. Tune Airport

Officials estimate damage to infrastructure alone at the John C. Tune Airport in West Nashville will reach $93 million.

That accounts for damage to the terminal and other buildings, including 17 hangars, pavement, utilities and more, according to a news release issued Wednesday. Cleanup and damage assessments remain ongoing.

“The devastation wrought by this storm throughout the city and beyond is dramatic and a deep tragedy for so many of our friends and neighbors,” said Doug Kreulen, president and CEO of Nashville International Airport (BNA). “Our thoughts and prayers go out to all who have been impacted. While BNA was left unscathed, John C. Tune Airport was devastated. Still, we will immediately begin rebuilding and will open for operations as soon as it is safe to do so. Like all of Nashville, we will work together to recover.”

1: 33 p.m. Putnam County EMA missing persons list drops to 11

The number of missing persons in Putnam County has been reduced to 11 Wednesday from the initial 77, according to the Putnam County Emergency Management Agency, which is frequently updating the list.

Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter asked the public to call 931-646-4636 (INFO) with any information. Those seeking to donate or volunteer are asked to email [email protected] or call 931-646-4636.

► The list: Rescue officials name missing people in Putnam County tornado search

12: 59 p.m. Thousands of NES customers still without power

As of nearly 1 p.m., Nashville Electric Service reported about 33,000 customers still without power.

Around 4: 30 p.m., the NES outage map showed the number dropped to about 29,000 customers affected.

NES completed an initial assessment “of the damage that caused extensive power outages in our service area,” the company stated Wednesday afternoon.

The severe storms broke about 600 power poles, compared to 200 poles after a 1998 tornado.

Crews are in the process of replacing the poles, including 400 additional line workers contracted to assist NES, many coming from Kentucky and West Virginia.

“These poles take time to replace, but crews will work around the clock until power is restored to every customer who can accept it,” NES stated.

NES workers are prioritizing power restoration to hospitals and other “critical facilities,” as well as the main electrical infrastructures before servicing individual homes.

“We expect to make significant progress repairing substations and transmission lines by the end of the week, and if all goes well, most customers who can receive power will be restored by Monday,” NES stated. “That is an estimation and not a guarantee.”

12: 53 p.m. One shelter closes, another shelter opens

Residents staying at the Holy Rosary Emergency Shelter will move to the Smith Springs Community Center, according to an Emergency Operations Center update Wednesday.

The shelter at the Holy Rosary Academy, at 190 Graylynn Dr. in Nashville, will close.

The new emergency shelter will open at the Smith Springs Community Center at 2801 Smith Springs Rd. in Nashville. The Smith Springs Community Center shelter will allow pets and provide kennels and food. Pets must remain with their owners at all times, the release states.

11: 15 a.m. Cooper: moving from state of emergency to recovery

Nashville Mayor John Cooper said city officials are in the process of moving from a state of emergency to recovery as crews continue working to clear roads and restore power the day after a deadly tornado ripped through Middle Tennessee.

“We have received a generous outpouring of support,” Cooper said during a press conference Wednesday morning, updating reporters on steps officials are taking to help those affected by the storms.

“Oh, what a city,” he said later of the strong community response to volunteer. “I’ve never been so inspired.”

There are currently no reports of missing persons in Nashville or Davidson County, though that could change, Cooper said. Four shelters reported a total of about 90 guests.

Nashville Fire Department Chief William Swann said later the Red Cross is also keeping tabs on the number of people using its shelter, but the number of residents displaced is “huge,” and officials are working to wrap their arms around it, he said.

From the time the tornado started to when “we really got it in control,” Swann said emergency personnel logged a volume of more than 400 calls and transported nearly 200 people.

He added later that the siren system, a “blanket system” that alerts all of Nashville and Davidson County of a tornado no matter where it’s located, “did its job.”

Piedmont Gas and Nashville Electric Service workers are checking affected areas and drinking water remains clean and safe, Cooper said.

NES reported about 600 broken poles from this storm, significantly higher than the 200 poles after a tornado in 1998. The company has also brought in about 400 contract linemen to assist them, many from West Virginia and Kentucky.

Officials expect to make “significant progress” by Friday.

There are still more than 33,000 outages, it’s outage map shows.

Public Works officials are working to remove debris from roads, working closely with NES and others. Workers will move debris to the curb temporarily and come back to clear it.

Cooper said about 30 Metro buildings remain without power Wednesday. Though not everything is open, officials are still operating the government on a conditional basis.

He highlighted efforts by NES for recovery progress and encouraged the public to help identify where there are still problems.

Residents can request non-emergency government services, including debris pickup, by calling 311. That service will be offered 24/7 until further notice, Cooper said.

11: 08 a.m. Officials ID final Putnam County tornado victim

Officials Wednesday confirmed the identity of the 18th person who died in Putnam County:

Stephanie Fields – female in her 30s

10: 43 a.m. Who’s still missing in Putnam County?

Putnam County officials have updated the names of those still missing after Tuesday’s storms.

Those on the list or who know someone on the list are asked to call 931-646-INFO or 931-646-4636.

David Phillips

Robin and Bethany Babb

Steven Mayo

Joyce Wilson

Rachel Baughman

Suzanne Long

Crystal Rodgers

Danelle Delawter

Lisa and David Sircy

Tammy and Kevin Fouegge

Nikkie Heney

Penny Cole

Kayla Cowen

Tiffany Gearhart

Richard Seno

Josesph, Joyce, Nana and Yaa Asante

Lisa (Cat) Green

10: 09 a.m. Governor orders flags at half-staff

Gov. Bill Lee has ordered flags over the State Capitol and all State office buildings to fly at half-staff from Wednesday until Friday to honor the victims of the tornado from four Middle Tennessee counties.

9: 41 a.m. Officials identify Putnam County victims

Eighteen dead in Putnam County have been identified Wednesday morning.

Those identified are:

Stephanie Field – 30’s female

Harlan Marsh – 4 to 5 year old male

Jessica Clark – 30’s female

Amanda Cole – 34 year old female

Hattie Collins – 3 to 4 year old female

Dawson Curtis – 6 to 7 year old female

Terry Curtis – 54 year old male

Joshua Kimberlin – male in his 30s

Sawyer Kimberlin – 2 to 3 year old male

Erin Kimberlin – female in her 30s

Todd Koehler – male in his 50s

Sue Koehler – female in her 50s

Patricia Lane – 67 year old female

Leisha Rittenberry – 28 year old female

Bridgette (Ann Marie) McCormick – 12 to 13 year old female

Keith Selby – male

Cathy Selby – female

Jamie Smith – 30 to 35 year old female

9: 13 a.m. National Weather Service crews surveying Putnam County for the first time

National Weather Service crews aren’t done surveying the damage from Tuesday’s storms and a tornado that ripped through Middle Tennessee.

Though some are revisiting areas already surveyed Tuesday, such as Donelson, others are traveling to Cookeville in Putnam County to assess the damage for the first time.

“Storm surveys will continue today with teams working in Davidson and Wilson Counties,” the organization posted to its Facebook page Wednesday morning. “NWS Nashville still needs to survey damage in Putnam County. This survey will begin once it becomes safe to do so. Information is being released as soon as specific locations are surveyed, but it will take considerable time to cover all locations and make final conclusions.”

NWS officials anticipate updates Wednesday afternoon.

8: 46 a.m. State of Emergency remains

Tennessee’s State of Emergency remains in effect Wednesday, the Tennessee Emergency Management Agency confirmed.

State officials have confirmed 24 storm-related fatalities and about 40,000 residents remain without power in the affected counties.

RELATED: State of Emergency declared in Tennessee. What does that mean?

“There are no damage totals to report currently as several counties remain engaged in debris removal, response, and life-safety operations,” according to a TEMA update Wednesday morning. “Recovery resources to help with home and property clean up, shelters, and other assistance is being made available.”

TEMA established a recovery resource page for those affected by the storms.

8: 34 a.m. Crews continue efforts to restore power for thousands of Middle Tennesseans

Tennessee Valley Authority transmission crews and operators from local power companies continue working to restore power to thousands of Middle Tennesseans in the aftermath of Tuesday’s deadly tornado.

TVA restored power to all but three substations by mid-afternoon Tuesday, and companies continue “working around the clock to repair hundreds of broken poles and downed lines to restore power to their customers,” according to a news release Wednesday morning.

Thousands of residents in Davidson and Wilson counties remained without power, according to TVA.

The utility also determined “35 damaged high-voltage electrical transmission towers and 17 lines down,” it states, including one across Interstate 40 in Wilson County and three across the Cumberland River. “Rebuilding the lines across the river will then take several days. TVA crews and equipment are en route to assist with restoration.”

8 a.m. Putnam County officials

Putnam County officials on Wednesday morning announced they had identified all of the known dead and will be releasing their identities shortly.

Among the dead are 5 children under the age of 13 as well as 13 adults.

“We ask that you please keep those families in your prayers,” Putnam County Mayor Randy Porter told reporters during a press conference. “Please be patient with us.”

Officials said the number of missing decreased dramatically overnight to 21 people, officials said. Initially it was 88.

Six people spent the night in emergency shelters.

A distribution center opened at 8 a.m. at the Cookville Community Center at 8 a.m. for victims affected by the storm. The center, at 240 Carlen Dr., will remain open through at least the week, officials said.

Porter said the county has tractor trailers hauling loads of water in from across the state and beyond.

Officials said it could be weeks before some areas in the county are accessible for travel.

As of Wednesday morning, utility crews continued efforts to restore power to throngs of people across Putnam County.

To donate blood, visit Blood Assurance, 155 W Broad St. or the Cookeville Regional Medical Center, 1 Medical Center Blvd., both in Cookeville

7: 23 a.m. More than 34,000 still without power across Nashville

As of 7 a.m., the Nashville Electric Service reported more than 34,000 businesses and residents remained without power across the city.

A majority of the outages were in the North Nashville, East Nashville, Hendersonville and Donelson neighborhoods.

Crews continued to assess the damage, which NES officials said is extensive.

NES reported 350 additional lineman joined its crews overnight.

“Overnight assessments now show 600 broken poles from the storms, which our crews are replacing,” an NES spokesperson said.

6: 50 a.m. Search and rescue efforts continue in four counties

Nashville’s Office of Emergency Management reported that all Urban Search and Rescue teams in Nashville had completed their searches in East Nashville and Donelson for the evening.

No additional fatalities were reported at the time, nor any recoveries.

Searches are expected to begin again Wednesday morning.

Mayor John Cooper and Metro department officials are expected to give an update on the tornado and weather damage at 10: 30 a.m. at Nashville Office of Emergency Management.

5: 45 a.m. WeGo Operations staff continues to assess road conditions for train and bus service.

Operation on all local service bus routes have been restored, though some remain on modified routes. Information on those detours can be found here.

The WeGo Star will not operate Wednesday morning due to crews’ ongoing efforts to remove debris and power lines on the tracks.

Regional bus service will operate in the morning as regularly scheduled, but customers are still asked to plan ahead in the event of delays.

Access continues to accept next day reservations only.

Rescue efforts expected to continue in Putnam County

Putnam County and the Cookeville area were the hardest hit by the early Tuesday storms.

Rescue efforts are expected to continue through Wednesdayin areas devastated by the violent, rapid tornado.

Eighteen people in the county were confirmed dead as of late Tuesday. Several children are among them. Many also were wounded. Eighty-eight people were taken to Cookeville Regional Medical Center.

More: Several children among the growing death toll in Putnam County’s most destructive natural disaster

More: Death toll rises to 24 across four counties after tornadoes hit Nashville, Middle Tennessee

Officials have released a list of 21 people missing. However, authorities believe some may be unreachable due to power outages.

Storm takes lives of all ages

At least 24 people died in four counties in Tuesday’s storm. Many of the victims still have not been identified.

Two were killed in Nashville. They were identified as Michael Dolfini, 36, Albree Sexton, 33. They had just left Attaboy lounge, where Dolfini worked, Metro Nashville Police Department confirmed.

Three people were killed in Wilson County, Mt. Juliet police confirmed: James Eaton, 84; Donna Eaton, 81; and Brandy Barker, 38. The Eatons were killed at home, and Barker died while working.

In Benton County, Carl Frazee, 67, died after sustaining injuries when the storm picked up his mobile home and pushed it across Bethel Chapel Road, just northeast of Camden.

As of late Tuesday, Putnam County officials named those reported missing but did not identify victims.

Country stars and celebrities share support for Tennessee

Beloved country stars Dolly Parton and Garth Brooks have expressed their support for those impacted by deadly storms.

“I know a lot of Nashville was just devastated with the storms, and I just wanted all of you to know that we are all with you, and hope that your family’s OK, and your property’s going to be able to get mended pretty soon, get your lights back on,” Parton said in a social media video.

More: Dolly Parton sends her love to Tennessee tornado victims: ‘We are all with you’

More: Basement East destroyed by Nashville tornado, but ‘I Believe in Nashville’ mural remains

Other musicians are also using their star power to help those in need.

Kacey Musgraves donated the proceeds from an Instagram clothing sale with Stage to Closet to Nashville tornado relief.

On Tuesday night, a free weekly showcase at The Basement was turned into a benefit concert for the staff of sister venue, the Basement East. The East Nashville venue was badly damaged in the storm.

Following the storm, schools remain closed

Metro Nashville Public Schools are closed Wednesday so the district can continue repairs to school facilities.

Wilson County Schools and Putnam County Schools are canceled all week following the storms.

Community gets involved in relief efforts

The Nashville community and local and national businesses jumped into action in response to the deadly storm.

The Community Foundation, Hands on Nashville, United Way, Red Cross and other local organizations have started to offer ways for people to donate money and other items as well as volunteer in relief efforts.

Some national businesses that operate in Tennessee, including Airbnb, U-Haul, AT&T and Shoney’s have launched efforts to support storm victims with shelter, food and other services.

