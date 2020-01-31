Latin Academy dominates the waters

MATTAPAN – With a dominance of three decades, the Boston Latin Academy was the overwhelming favorite at the Co-ed Swimming Championships on Friday in the Boston City League.

And Latin Academy remained the status quo, because in the swimming pool it is always the year of the Dragons.

Latin Academy reigned supreme by capturing the 13th consecutive BCL title and 29th crown of the last 30 years by collecting 141 points again for top O’Bryant (70) and East Boston (61).

“You can’t just win it on paper, you have to go in (and do it”), said Latin Academy coach Richard Mojica. “Everyone got on, which was great.”

With star swimmer Naomi Bethune away with the flu, junior Vincent Tran served as the main catalyst for the Latin Academy.

Tran set the tone by swimming the first leg of the winning 200-yard medley and 200 freestyle relays, while also claiming two separate titles in the 200 freestyle and 100 backstroke with times of 2: 01.02 and 1: 02.09 respectively. In both events, Tran’s teammates followed his lead when the Dragons took the three best places in each race.

For his great efforts, Tran shared with East Boston’s Ramy Laribi, who was the first in the 50 and 100 freestyle, and Paul Ho, O’Bryant, who won the 200 individual medley and 100 breaststroke, the most notable swimmer honor from the meet.

“It’s a great honor because I don’t want to be the year we lose,” Tran said.

The Dragons also won all three relays to help with their decisive victory, while Simon Chernow achieved a resounding victory in the 100 butterfly (57.21 seconds) and Diego Alzamora became the first in the 500 freestyle (5: 40.97).

“Everyone swims for everyone,” Mojica said about the key to victory. “Swimming is a tough sport because it is individual, but it takes a team to really keep everyone together.”

Jace Wai from East Boston was named the most striking girl swimmer of the meeting.

TEAMS: 1. Latin Academy 141, 2. O’Bryant 70, 3. East Boston 61

INDIVIDUAL

200-meter Medley relay: 1. Latin Academy, 1: 58.13; 2. O’Bryant

2: 15.37; 3. East Boston, 2: 26.88

200 Freestyle: 1. Vincent Tran, Latin Academy, 2: 01.02; 2. Jeylin

Hamilton, Latin Academy, 2: 08.72; 3. Theodore Miselis, Latin Academy,

2: 14.03.

200 individual medley: 1. Paul Ho, O’Bryant, 2: 09.64; 2. Diego

Alzamora, Latin Academy, 2: 22.21; 3. Jason Casey, Latin Academy,

2: 26.19.

50 Freestyle: 1. Ramy Laribi, East Boston, 22.72; 2. Chrismin Charlot,

O’Bryant, 23.72; 3. Amiri Sulker, Latin Academy, 25.19.

100 Butterfly: 1. Simon Chernow, Latin Academy, 57.21; 2. Diana

Sosa-Martinez, Latin Academy, 1: 10.34; 3. Jason Baez, O’Bryant,

1: 14.64.

100 freestyle: 1. Ramy Laribi, East Boston, 51.40; 2. Chrismin

Charlot, O’Bryant, 56.40; 3. Jason Casey, Latin Academy, 56.94.

500 Freestyle: 1. Diego Alzamora, Latin Academy, 5: 40.97; 2. Theodore

Miselis, Latin Academy, 6: 17.41; 3. Mike Forbes, East Boston, 6: 40.58.

200 freestyle relay: 1. Latin Academy, 1: 45.96; 2. O’Bryant, 1: 51.19;

3. East Boston, 2: 24.96.

100 Backstroke: 1. Vincent Tran, Latin Academy, 1: 02.09: 2. Katie

McNair, Latin Academy, 1: 10.00; 3. Adriana Cepeda, Latin Academy,

1: 16.65.

100 Breaststroke: 1. Paul Ho, O’Bryant, 1: 04.84; 2. Simon Chernow,

Latin Academy, 1: 08.34; 3. Amiri Sulker, Latin Academy, 1: 10.95.

400 freestyle relay: 1. Latin Academy, 4: 01.83; 2. East Boston,

4: 35.69; 3. O’Bryant, 4: 59.02.