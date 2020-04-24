Latin American polls currently say that about half of Bidens vote

A new Latin American poll across the country finds less than normal support for former Vice President Joe Biden’s White House bid, compared to past Democratic candidates, and Trump dominating the news coverage of the Coronavirus pandemic The president’s ability is the largest block of minority voters.

The study found that enthusiasm among Latin voters would increase if Biden chose Nevada legislator Catherine Cortez Mast [Latina, who first served in the chamber] to be the spouse in the vice presidential election. I also found that it will increase.

According to the new poll, only 49% of Latino voters voted for Biden, another 10% said they were undecided on Biden, but leaned towards supporting him. 17% of respondents say they support Mr. Trump, and another 6% are undecided but lean in his direction. 18% said they were undecided.

Latino Decisions held a Latin referendum on behalf of SOMOS Community Care, a New York area network of doctors serving the local Latin and Asian immigrant communities. According to data from the same poll released last week, more than 65% of Latin Americans were unemployed or their incomes fell significantly as a result of coronavirus pandemics.

SOMOS was co-founded by Henry Muños, a long-time party rich man who is a former financial chairman of the National Committee of the Democratic Party and is close to Biden and his senior adviser.

Munoz said Biden’s expectations for Biden among Latin Americans as the Democratic Party “creates a vacuum” reflecting a lack of information in the Latin community about how the Trump administration is responding to the crisis. Said there is slightly weaker support than.

“This is not the moment to ask people to vote. It is to inform Americans that they are experiencing, reaching out to them, and having our back. It’s a moment we should talk about. The other party is not, the president is not. ” “He killed us, didn’t test us, we’re losing work, and he’s taking care of the insiders.”

In some parts of the country, Latin Americans are over-affected by the coronavirus and have high rates of infection, hospitalization and mortality. In London, for example, Latinos make up 25% of coronavirus cases, but only 15% of urban populations, London Mayor Breed said Monday.

However, polls have shown generally supportive views on government response to the virus. While 45% disapprove of 55%, they support how Trump deals with the pandemic. 47% of Latinos believe the president “provides clear and useful information about the coronavirus,” and 50% don’t think so. Eighty-five percent of respondents agree that the state or local government has revealed what I should do now to stop the spread of coronaviruses. Eighty-one percent also agreed with the statement: “Even if we lose our jobs and schools, we are all together to prevent the spread of the coronavirus, so we need to do everything we can.”

“Voting data suggests that Democrats had difficulty delivering their message. Trump doesn’t seem to be attracted, but Latin Americans have seen him during an unprecedented pandemic. It seems to give the benefit of doubt, “said senior politician Albert Morales. Director of Latino Decisions. “The good news for the Democrats is that they have putative candidates three months ahead of 2016. Enough time to devise an aggressive strategy.”

Latino Decisions held an internal vote of Latin voters on Hillary Rodham Clinton’s 2016 presidential bid.

Biden is now leading Trump in a single-digit vote in a referendum and voter poll released this week in the battlefield states of Florida, Michigan, and Pennsylvania. In general, Democratic presidential candidates must have Latin support, at least in the medium to high range of 60%, to win the White House. Hillary Clinton won 66% of Latino voters in 2016, while Barack Obama won 71% of them in 2012.

Biden has a favorable 50% rating among Latin Americans, with 24% looking at him unfavorably. His former Democratic Party’s first rival, Senator Bernie Sanders [I-Vermont], has a favorable rating of 54% and a negative rating of 20%. During this year’s Democratic primaries, Sanders beat Biden among Latinos, especially in Nevada, Texas, and California, where the substantial share of Democratic voters was Hispanic.

Mr Muñoz said that Biden’s current position among Latinos reminds President Obama of a similar time in the 2008 presidential election. But Obama said, “There was access to a message platform like a convention to let people know who he was and where he stood-creating stories, storytelling, and maybe not this year. May. “

So what can help Biden? Find a fellow running Latina, a poll.

67% of registered Latino voters are more likely to support him if he chose Cortesmast for slot 2. 22% are less likely to support him. Asked another way, 72% said they would be more likely to vote for Biden if they chose Nevada senators. 17% are less likely to do so.

Polls did not ask such questions of other potential Vice Presidential candidates.

Biden said this week at CBS’s “Late trait show” that he was officially launching a search for running mates by May 1 and vowed to pick women for a few weeks. It is reported that several potential choices are being considered, including former Democratic Party rival Senator Kamala Harris of California. Amy Clobchar from Minnesota and Elizabeth Warren from Massachusetts. According to people close to the former Vice President, Michigan Governor Gretchen Whitmer, New Mexico Governor Michel Lejan Grisham, former Georgia Senator Stacy Abrams, and Cortez Mast are also on the list.

However, polls have found that some of Biden’s potential options are not widely known.

37% of the respondents have never heard of Cortez Mast, 36% have never heard of Luhangrisham, Harris is unknown to 25% of the respondents. Polls did not ask about other potential active associates.

The survey, conducted April 7-12, voted for over 1,200 Latin Americans across the country for an error margin of 2.8%. Of the respondents, 837 were enrolled in the vote and asked about margin of error or 3.4% for campaign related questions. The survey was available in English or Spanish. 41% answered in Spanish and 59% in English.

