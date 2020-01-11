Latin kings gang eyes in prison attack; officer union shoots in attacks – Boston Herald

Loading...

Tight attacks on prison staff – including the alleged Latin Kings gang that was knocked down at MCI-Souza-Baranowski on Friday – have the officers’ union calling on state legislator to renew the far-reaching Criminal Justice Act.

Three officers from the maximum security prison were taken to the hospital after being swam by suspicious members of the notorious gang. That attack is the “direct result” of reforms and is part of a 150% jump in attacks, said Guy Glodis, spokesman for the Massachusetts Correction Officers Federated Union.

“The reforms took the power away from officers and institutions,” said Glodis, a former correction officer and one-time sheriff from Worcester County. “We predicted that this would happen.”

Glodis said the Criminal Justice Reform Act, adopted in 2016, “has allowed prisoners to manipulate the system and take violent action, increased gang activity, intimidation and attacks on officers and other prisoners.”

However, Glodis did not specify which parts of the law, which amended numerous state laws, contributed to prison violence.

Gang members – from the Latin Kings to MS-13 – intimidate new prisoners, officers and staff because they have more time out of their cells, Glodis told the Herald.

“Officers don’t have the control they need,” he added. “People who do time are very dangerous. We want to tackle this yesterday! “

The Massachusetts Department of Correction posted a video on the agency’s Facebook page at the end of Friday with the beating on it. The video shows a prisoner who beats one guard and then prisoners swarm over two others while they stepped in to help.

It was a melee that had to be broken up and left the officers who needed help from others who came running into the unit.

The prison once contained ex-patriot Aaron Hernandez, until the convicted murderer hanged himself in 2017. Child abusing priest John J. Geoghan was strangled and stamped to death in the same prison in 2003.

A riot in prison in 2017 resulted in 15 detainees. Five guards were injured in August during a new showdown.

The names of the correction staff involved in the Friday incident were not released, although Glodis said the injuries they sustained were serious and one of them had to undergo surgery.

Both federal and national law enforcement agencies have focused on the ruthless Latin Kings in Massachusetts.

Stefan Geller contributed to this report.