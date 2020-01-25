Latin life: local artist sparks interest with city electrical boxes

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – A special art movement is taking place in the community of Merced County in Livingston.

Joel Aguilar is an artist who paints electrical boxes. Now his work is expanding to an even wider backdrop.

He and Livingston City Manager Jose Antonio Ramirez appeared on Latino Life and spoke with host Graciela Moreno about the latest artistic creations that have appeared in the city.

Graciela: Joel, tell me about it. I was immediately intrigued when I heard that you are an artist who paints electrical boxes. Where did this idea come from?

Joel: Yeah, well, I ended up contacting the town of Livingston about a beautification project. And I talked to Jose, and his idea was to – You know, it’s like, “Oh, we want to do a mural, but for the first step, let’s do electrical boxes.” You know, they’re a little gray or beige, and he thought – >> Not very exciting. Yeah, not very exciting, so, you know, with a little twist, you know, add something to our community, art, color.

Graciela: Wonderful. I think we are looking at some of them right now. So you grew up in Livingston? Are you from the community?

Joel: Yes, born and raised.

Graciela: Okay. And again, we’re looking at some of this work. So tell us, is there a particular message behind what you draw on it?

Joel: Well, to me, it’s like I want to try some political art. So I decided to describe a little bit about what’s going on in my community or what’s going on –

Graciela: As at national, international level?

Joel: Yeah, yeah. And then some of the boxes I make are just ideas that I always wanted to show the public, and it was a great opportunity.

Graciela: Wonderful. Do people stop when you paint them and say, “What are you doing?”

Joel: Oh, yes. In fact, I got called – Lots of people call the police because they think I’m not supposed to …

Graciela: Degrading public property.

Joel: Yeah. But it’s funny because, you know, the police are like, “No, that’s what he is supposed to do. It’s his job.” He has our permission. “

Graciela: Jose Antonio, so Joel tells us it was – it was also somewhat your idea. Why did you want to do something like this?

Jose: Well, look, our community has rallied, you know, there is a cultural arts district in our city center. And so we got – You know, it was great because the intersections crossed at the perfect time, because we wanted to order murals. I mean, our idea is to really have 20 to 30 murals in our downtown, because our goal is to involve our local residents, but also to bring in locals – tourist buses, things of that nature. And so I wanted to make sure that we framed ours, because he’s from Livingston, and that we gave him a platform to be able to express, you know, his work. And, well, from electrical boxes, then he graduated to do a massive mural, and this will be his last.

Graciela: That’s what we’re looking at right now. It is therefore a huge mural. Where is it? Where is it painted?

Joel: It’s at the museum right across from city hall.

Graciela: Mm-hmm. It’s beautiful. So what are we looking at? What did you paint?

Joel: So I decided to … well, working with the city of Livingston, I had the opportunity to enter the museum after hours, just, you know, to dive into what is Livingston. And then I also talked to a lot of people in the community, and they all had different ideas – like, “Oh, you should emphasize this, that.” And I have agreed with many of them that we should do something like a postcard, like a greeting card. They wanted a big postcard, but I thought, “Hey, maybe we should incorporate smaller ones and then have them in the center, like a Livingston greeting card.”

Graciela: So everything that represents this community, right, that shows the different aspects of it, maybe the different industries there. It’s beautiful. You are the one working on it. So you mentioned, Jose Antonio, that you wanted to make it almost a tourist destination, right?

Jose: Yes, absolutely.

Graciela: What do you mean?

Jose: I mean, everything. In fact, our council has adopted a downtown ordinance for the murals. We changed the Parks and Recreation Commission to the Parks, Recreation and Arts Commission. In fact – Everything we do in our city center, we put an artistic aspect to it. Like, for example, the pedestrian crossings or the roundabout that we just installed are piano keys. These are not just white lines. And we incorporate all kinds of other things. So yes, our ultimate goal is that we want it to be a destination point, and we want the buses that travel along corridor 99 that go to Yosemite to stop in Livingston, to get to downtown . And that’s why.

Graciela: It’s beautiful, because – so basically you want people to say, “Oh, you really have to see what this little town has done – what this little town in the valley has done with its community, with its outer areas, “right?

Jose: And our murals – our murals aren’t just murals. We worked closely with the artist, and I mentioned to him that we would like to have a hidden object inside – with the mural and incorporate a three-dimensional look into the mural. And so people will be able to see that, and they could see it in our first.

Graciela: It’s really interesting.

Joel: Yes, there are some Easter eggs hidden in the mural. So, you know, you really have to look closely and see if you can find them. And then just the 3D aspect really gives it a boost.

Graciela: It’s great. So we are looking at a postcard of the dedication. Tell me about this upcoming celebration – or the upcoming ceremony.

Jose: Well, we have this dedication, one, to celebrate art, because art speaks a million languages. I mean, whatever – We have a very diverse community. And so you put up, you know, illustrations, that speaks to everyone. And we want to celebrate the fact that we have someone who is from here, who is ours. And it’s the very first of many that we would like to order. And so everyone is invited to come on the 30th of this month. And we will have some refreshments afterwards. His family, everyone is engaged. Our council, our planning commission, our community is just –

Graciela: Connect with other artists and see who else might be part of it. Wonderful, okay. What’s the next step for you, very quickly, Joel?

Joel: I worked – because of this concert – or because of the opportunity I had with the wall projects – I am traditionally an oil painter. And now I’m going into the world of murals, which is interesting. It’s incredible. I love – It’s more about being part of the community, and right now I’m working with schools, colleges, actually Stanislaus, to maybe do a mural over there.

Graciela: Magnificent, and you do a great job. Thank you very much to both of you for being here. I’ll have to check out Livingston the next time I pass by.

Wall dedication

Thursday January 30

10:00 AM

620 Main Street

Livingston

(209) 394-5550

