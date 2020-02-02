Latinas got loud: Jennifer Lopez and Shakira bring the heat to a spotless Super Bowl halftime show

Full photo credit: Vittorio Zunino Celotto / Getty Images

Jennifer Lopez and Shakira brought serious female power to the Super Bowl halftime show. The ladies brought the heat with some of their biggest hits.

Shakira started the celebrations in a red sequin outfit, surrounded by matching dancers. The 43-year-old singer started the night with a medley of her best songs, including “She Wolf”, “Whenever Wherever” and “Hips Don’t Lie”. She was accompanied by Bad Bunny for a cover by Cardi B “I like it.”

Lopez followed Shakira’s breathtaking performance with an interpretation of her classic “Jenny From The Block” before entering a medley that included “Ain’t It Funny”, “Waiting for Tonight” and “On the Floor”. The singer had two stunning outfits, one made of black leather and one made of silver pearls. Lopez also showed her “Hustlers” pole dance moves.

Lopez ‘daughter Emme made a surprising appearance and played “Let’s Get Loud” with her mother. For the duet, Lopez changed into a large feather jacket with a Puerto Rican flag on one side and an American flag on the other. Shakira played drums during the mother / daughter duo before joining the duo for a mashup of “Let’s Get Loud” and “Waka Waka”.

Lopez and Shakira have spent months preparing for the performance, which is one of the biggest pop culture events of the year. The two were announced as Super Bowl actors in September 2019.

Previous artists of the halftime show included Beyonce, Maroon 5, Justin Timberlake and Madonna.

