Latino community excited about first bilingual caucus in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KWWL) – In order to attract more voters for the Iowa Caucus 2020, the League of United Latin American Citizens set up six bilingual caucus locations for Spanish-speaking people next week.

“There’s been a lot of talk about the Latinx vote and what that means. Unfortunately, these voters themselves don’t have the information they need,” said Alexia Sanchez, a volunteer for the United States Citizens League or LULAC in Iowa City ,

LULAC held two outreach events in Iowa City this weekend to attract the 3,639 registered Latino voters in Johnson County. The volunteers told them about the candidates’ positions on topics and about the bilingual caucus locations.

“It was really fun to see the result,” said Sanchez. “Because most of them don’t have direct conversations.”

Johnson County has the fourth highest concentration of Latino voters in the state. The people of Iowa City say the diversity is easy to see.

“They counted the number of different languages ​​spoken across the school district, and I think there were over 50,” said Vanessa Slattery, Iowa City West High Senior.

Slattery taught children in the Latino community as part of their bilingual language certificate at West High on Thursday evening. Although she can’t get together by 2024, she knows how urgent it is.

“We see the brochures or just the information about the upcoming caucuses and think they are easily accessible, but not basically because everything is in English,” said Slattery.

The six Spanish-speaking caucuses are opt-in satellite locations. There are locations:

Iowa City: Caring Hands and More on Kirkwood Ave. 409, Iowa City, Iowa 52240, 7 p.m. start time.

Fort Madison: LULAC Club at 36th Street 1424, Fort Madison, Iowa 52627, 1:00 p.m. start time.

Muscatine: Muscatine Community College, McAvoy University Center, 1403 Park Ave., Muscatine, Iowa 52761, 7 p.m. start time.

Des Moines: Southside YMCA at 401 E. Army Post Road, Des Moines, IA 50315, 7 p.m. Start time.

Storm Lake: Better Day Café at 518 Lake Avenue North, Storm Lake, Iowa 50588, 7:00 p.m. start time.

Cedar Rapids: Hoover Elementary School at 4141 Johnson Ave. NW, Cedar Rapids, Iowa 52405, 7 p.m. start time.