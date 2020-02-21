[latino-life:-fresno-nlpoa-offering-college-scholarships]

FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Get money for higher education. Users of the Fresno chapter of the National Latino Peace Officers Affiliation (NLPOA) are encouraging Central Valley learners to apply for its scholarships.

At minimum fifteen $1,000 scholarships are accessible. Fresno NLPOA Neighborhood Outreach Coordinator Armando Hindman joined Graciela Moreno on Latino Daily life to chat about the prospect and the group’s upcoming golf tournament.

NLPOA Golfing Tournament

May perhaps 15

Madera Muni Golfing Study course

(559)360-4974

For far more info click listed here