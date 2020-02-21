[latino-life:-fresno-nlpoa-offering-college-scholarships]

KFSN
By
Aurora Diaz
FRESNO, Calif. (KFSN) — Get money for higher education. Users of the Fresno chapter of the National Latino Peace Officers Affiliation (NLPOA) are encouraging Central Valley learners to apply for its scholarships.
At minimum fifteen $1,000 scholarships are accessible. Fresno NLPOA Neighborhood Outreach Coordinator Armando Hindman joined Graciela Moreno on Latino Daily life to chat about the prospect and the group’s upcoming golf tournament.
NLPOA Golfing Tournament
May perhaps 15
Madera Muni Golfing Study course
(559)360-4974
For far more info click listed here
