Latino Life: Why it will be easier to vote in Fresno County this year

FRESNO, California (KFSN) – If you live in Fresno County, you have a new choice as to when and how to vote.

The Voters’ Choice Act changes the previous electoral district model to a voting center model, allowing voters to receive assistance in one of the 53 polling centers located in Fresno County, regardless of their address.

Luis Huerta-Silva is a civic engagement coordinator with a legal advisor for justice and accountability.

He joined Graciela Moreno on Latino Life to share information about new changes affecting local voters.

Graciela: So tell us about the management advice. What are you doing?

Luis: Yes, we are a non-profit organization that works in the valleys of San Joaquin and Coachella East, and we really advocate for our communities around environmental issues, thinking about air quality, healthy land use and ensuring that our governments our most vulnerable people in the valleys.

Graciela: Wonderful, and that’s where it comes in, right? You are here to talk about the Voters’ Choice Act.

Tell us about it.

Luis: Exactly, so the Voter Choice Act is a new voting system in Fresno County where every properly registered voter and every up-to-date voter will receive a mail-in ballot and have more accessibility to vote as than an action.

Graciela: Okay, how is that? What additional accessibility will they have?

Luis: Well, first of all, every registered voter will receive this postal ballot. Second, unlike before, there were approximately 11 hours of voting. There are now 96, with 53 voting centers open across Fresno County.

Graciela: Okay. And so it says here that he’s changing the riding model, right, to allow – it’s making it more voter-centric. How? ‘Or’ What? How can they get this assistance?

Luis: Voters can attend – or can choose any polling center and be served immediately. And in addition to that, there are additional language services. Each voting center will have Spanish-speaking staff, as well as additional ADA-compliant machines to, once again, make voting more accessible. In addition, some will be – 10 will be open 11 days before the election, and the rest three days before the election.

Graciela: So, apart from the language, what more could you ask for when they are at the voting center? What else – what kind of help can they get?

Luis: They can register to vote there. Before, it was a deadline. But now you can register to vote as a conditional voter. All of this means that their registrar’s office only needs to verify your voter registration, and your ballot is then counted. But the fact is, you can go the same day and vote.

Graciela: Okay. So what should Fresno County voters think about as election day approaches?

Luis: So now check your voter status, because February 3 is when the mail-in ballots are sent by the clerks.

Graciela: Okay.

Luis: And then look too – check the county clerk’s website to see the electoral center closest to you.

Graciela: Okay, so you’re looking for the nearest electoral center, but can you go to any electoral center?

Luis: Right.

Graciela: Okay.

Luis: You could live in rural areas and work in Fresno and go to any electoral center in

the city of Fresno or in the county.

Graciela: Okay, because it was different, was it not, than what we’ve had in the past when it comes to the fact that you have to go specifically to whatever your –

Luis: Right, you had to go to a specific office at a specific time on a specific day.

Graciela: Okay.

Luis: But now you have from February 22 to vote.

Graciela: So what are some of the problems you mainly saw when people went out to vote? Or what are perhaps some of the complaints or some of the problems faced by the people who caused this change?

Luis: Well, we want to make sure that voters know they will get their ballot in the mail and that it is not an example of a ballot. It is their real ballot that they are able to vote. In addition, there will be ballot boxes throughout the county. There are 43 secure ballot boxes where, just like in the car, leave your mail, you can leave your ballot. And that is in addition to the voting centers.

Graciela: Okay. And so, is there a way to get the word out? Obviously by being here on the program. But how do you get people to know what’s going on?

Luis: Well, the city and the county have turned to non-profit organizations that are already integrated in the most vulnerable communities. So we knock on the door, informing voters of the upcoming changes. We make phone calls. We publish on social networks. We use our points of sale. And I also think word of mouth is very important, especially in the Latin American community. Count on our local leaders to spread the word to family members who are eligible to vote or to someone who knows someone who can vote.

Graciela: So I imagine that especially in the outlying communities, right, in some of these rural towns, people – maybe that was even more difficult for them, right? Because, I mean, I had a polling station across the street from my house, probably two doors away. But here it was much more limited, right?

Luis: Okay, and unfortunately, it’s still a bit limited in terms of southwest Fresno County when it comes to the location of electoral centers. So we would still like to defend the interests of the communities in these rural areas, but in the end, there are still more offices than before and more hours.

Graciela: Okay. You mentioned assistance in Spanish. Will there be other languages ​​as well – depending on the community we speak of?

Luis: Certainly. The county strives to have, specific to geographic areas, which population is culturally – which language is culturally appropriate. So that includes Hmong. This includes Punjabi, Vietnamese and many other languages.

Graciela: Okay. So what do you hope to see after these elections in terms of numbers?

Luis: I hope to see – Ultimately, in an ideal world, I would like a 100% voter turnout of the more than 400,000 registered voters who will receive their ballot.

Graciela: Well, let’s hope that happens.

Luis: Hopefully.

Graciela: Thank you very much, Luis. Nice to have you here.

Luis: Thank you for inviting me.

Voting Information in Fresno County

(559) 600 VOTE.

https://www.co.fresno.ca.us/departments/county-clerk-registrar-of-voters

