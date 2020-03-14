Laura Benanti shares Broadway love with #SunSignsons

The outbreak of coronavirus and subsequently the call for social distance has ruled out most of our plans. Holidays, concerts and major sporting events have been postponed in an attempt to smooth the curve and protect our society. This is a prudent and responsible step that will hopefully reduce the spread of the virus. This is also a big shock, especially for students around the world who are re-promoting their school musicals.

Fortunately for them, actor and Broadway star Laura Benanti (young, supergart) has launched a social media campaign to celebrate the artistic success of these kids. In a video posted on her Twitter, Benanti said, “For many of us, I know my high school musical was like a lifesaver. So if you want to sing a song that you’re not going to sing right now, tag me. I want to see you I want to hear from you. “

It’s dark time for everyone. Some are trying to find bright spots. If you would like to perform on your high school musical and it is canceled, please post yourself a song and tag me. I want to be your listener !! Sending all my love and black market toilet paper. 💛 pic.twitter.com/BVYR4t3dJE

– Laura Benanti (@LauraBenti) March 13, 2020

The teens were responding to rehearsals and performance videos by singing to their hearts. This is enough to warm a kid’s heart in any theater and is reminiscent of the importance of art and music in our schools. Scrolling through the feed is a healthy and sweet way to break out of our current concerns and make it even more welcoming as Broadway gets dark.

Thank you @Lorabente! My daughter Emma was supposed to play Miss Madhu in Matilda at Columbia High School. It was canceled the night before the opening and it’s his senior show. Deadly! pic.twitter.com/zdNf4HoCzY

– Eileen Kaden Dean (@ Eileen_Cadden) March 13, 2020

I attended Union High School and we were doing one on this island. So far our show has been suspended but we do not know how long. It’s a little snippet of Waiting For Life pic.twitter.com/isdwSj17ho

– Diz (@Khadija_Sankoh) March 13, 2020

I designed our senior class of music from the University of Dassels for the senior production of The Jungle book and everything was built and ready for one year. Thank you for the opportunity to share it. #SunshineSongs @LorabentiPick.Tutor: :: QDYSMHLES

– Kathy Ritter (@cathgrassiter) March 14, 2020

Dr. Phillips High School School (Troop12pe76) brought this huge team to our district festival in Orlando, FL. It won Critics Choice and we were ready to perform it at the inaugural event this week in the State. We are very proud of it and the world will make sense if you see it! pic.twitter.com/YR7cH1r2lW

– Nathan Diaz (@NathanDiaziaz) March 14, 2020

My heart breaks these For these awesome kids whose production of Wedding Singer was canceled this weekend. What a tribute to their talent and hard work. @Lin_Manuel #SunSignsPick.Twitter / PigxDWI1V

– Natalie Harris (Sen) (@ informed_x) March 14, 2020

@Laurabanti #SunSignsSofia, 9 years old When you like a star singing she hopes to take part in the musical theater section of the Kiwanis Music Festival in two weeks. . @ Linmanuel001 pic.twitter.com/YxPwdxkY5k

– Victoria Kerr (@victoriart14) March 14, 2020

We hope all of those whose shows have been canceled will be back on stage soon !! Looks like I was lucky enough to get my last performance so people are having some time so here is a rehearsal vid for my miscast caber #SunSigns pic.twitter.com/cgnbqecxOB

– Sophia Germel (@Sophia Germel) March 14, 2020

My HST has literally been “One Day More” since the opening night of Les Misbeares. This is our last run on Wednesday night – we’ve gathered a small audience at a minute’s notice. We couldn’t make it to our opening night even after months of continuous trials. #SunSigns #BBHS pic.twitter.com/Hke2O5kM60

– Sam Knee (@ samknee314) March 14, 2020

My ninth grade boy-show was canceled but they quickly made up for the student body and I could see it. So for the frustrated students. #SunSigns #Publication pic.twitter.com/YnGecCTFQM

– Carol Ann Hoard (@carolonhard) March 14, 2020

Time to rip from 9 to 5! Here’s a preview of what you may have missed – thank you @Lorabenti for having a theater kiddo for us. I hope one day you’re the person! Anyway … Meet Rose Keith! #SunSignsPick.Twitter / 6 BJCY7LW4

– Annajin Jeonanta (@Janajangionta) March 14, 2020

@Laurabanti I teach 6-8 grade theater and my kids were supposed to open anything tonight. So glad I did this #SunSignsPic.twitter.com/EIWTYNNB video

– Allie RAE (@ allirae78) March 14, 2020

Anyone else got a high school musical flashback while watching them ?! I can almost smell the mothblade clothing and the cheap make-up. For many of us, theater was a defining aspect of our high school experience. I grew up with a number of musical nerds who would soon graduate and miss out on misses if that meant enjoying the opening night.

Many Broadway stars and creators joined in the celebration of these talented kids:

Jumping on the bandwagon @ Laurabenti #SunshineSongs https://t.co/VbCf2cWHi pic.twitter.com/3LLEeHNbfL

– Kristen Anderson-Lopez (@Liricris10) March 13, 2020

Thank you, Lorebenti, thank you kids, I am watching too. #SunSigns https://t.co/TGO5n7h6H7

– Lynn-Manuel Miranda (@Lin_Manuel) March 14, 2020

It is an incredibly kind, compassionate and thoughtful gesture. When I was in high school I was in a community musical that was canceled because of an injured top woman. It was very difficult. (He restored beautifully) Bless you Laura

– Bebe Neuwirth (@beebeuweith) March 13, 2020

Brilliant and very courteous @Lorabenti !! #SunshineSongs https://t.co/baa0xHerYz

– Donna Murphy (@dmurphyofficial) March 14, 2020

In the meantime, jump on the couch, scroll through the sunshine and take a note from Christine Chenowith’s book on singing cleanliness:

Got a @tickoc_us … looks a bit like this … Hi Note and Clorox Wipes! 2

Join me on #Ticket: https://t.co/xyiZzXNczb pic.twitter.com/hl7FD8g8pq

– Christine Chenoweth (@KayCenoth) March 13, 2020

(Image: Dia Dipupil / Getty Images for the Point Foundation)

